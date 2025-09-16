Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,327 in the last 365 days.

NCDEQ Division of Water Resources approves water quality certification for T-15 natural gas pipeline project

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has approved the Clean Water Act Section 401 water quality certification for the proposed T-15 Reliability Project proposed by Public Services Company of North Carolina (PSNC), which is doing business in North Carolina as Enbridge Gas North Carolina.

The decision follows a comprehensive review process that included several opportunities for public engagement. DWR held hearings on June 12 and June 24 to accept feedback on the application for a 401 water quality certification, in addition to accepting comments by mail and email. Responses to public comments are included in the accompanying hearing officer’s report.

The 401 water quality certification assesses whether the proposal meets state water quality requirements, including whether the project has avoided or minimized impacts to surface waters or wetlands, among other considerations. 

Materials related to the 401 certification, including the hearing officer’s report, can be found here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NCDEQ Division of Water Resources approves water quality certification for T-15 natural gas pipeline project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more