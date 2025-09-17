'Healing Promise' Marks Denise Latham’s 8th Book in 2 Years — Celebrated with Exclusive Pre-Release Signing Event

Healing Promise, the first in a new series by author Denise Latham

Author Denise Latham announces the release of a spinoff series, which kicks off with a pre-release signing in Kingston, MA.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise Latham, a prolific small-town romance author who has released eight books over the last two years, announces the release of Healing Promise, available September 29, 2025. This sweet, contemporary romance explores overcoming first impressions and past traumas to find a new chance at happiness. Perfect for fans of Nora Roberts, Sherryl Woods, and Susan Mallery, Healing Promise also marks the first installment in a brand-new spin-off from the popular Windsor Peak series.Latham wrote the first Windsor Peak book after her husband returned from Afghanistan and struggled to adapt to civilian life. What began as a personal exploration evolved into a small-town romance series tackling themes of PTSD, grief, and single parenthood. In Coming Home, readers met the Burrows family as they helped hero Jake recover from his injuries and the stress of war. Readers immediately demanded more, and two more Burrows brothers—Dan and Patrick—soon had their own love stories. With the June 2025 release of the latest Windsor Peak book, Latham saw an opportunity to introduce a new family and a fresh storyline: the Monahans.In Healing Promise, readers return to Windsor Peak to follow Finley Monahan, a nurse, and Dr. Evan Lincoln, her seemingly aloof and uptight boss in the oncology unit. Behind closed doors, Evan struggles with shyness and a heart too sensitive to let patients suffer alone. Finley, surrounded by family and friends, embodies everything he feels he lacks. Though they begin as sworn enemies, circumstances refuse to keep them apart. As their bond deepens, both must confront past wounds and outside forces that will test their growing love.Fans can get an early signed copy at Paws & Prints Bookshop, a new indie bookstore in the Kingston Collection, where Latham will be signing on September 27, 2025, from 12:30–3 PM.About the AuthorDenise Latham grew up in Plymouth, MA, where she still resides with her husband (now retired from the Army) and their two sons. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Michael’s College and describes herself as a lifelong bookworm.AvailabilityHealing Promise is available in eBook on Amazon and in paperback everywhere books are sold.Media ContactFor review copies, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Media Contact:Denise Lathamdenise@deniselatham.com

