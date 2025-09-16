'A Warning': State Court Fines Lawyer $10,000 for AI-Generated Fake Quotes in Briefs

(Subscription required) A Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three panel wrote Friday that 21 of 23 case quotations appellant counsel Amir Mostafavi of Mostafavi Law Group included in his opening brief in Noland v. Land of The Free were fake. The reply brief contained "many more" errors, the court said.

