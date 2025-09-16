Submit Release
Use of Foul Language Directed at Spouse Won’t Justify DVRO

The unpublished opinion by Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert affirms a decision by Ventura Superior Court Judge Michele M. Castillo denying a domestic violence restraining order (“DVRO”) sought by actress/model Jennifer (“Jenn”) DeLeo, pursuant to the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (“DVPA”), against her her husband, guitarist/actor/composer Dean DeLeo.

