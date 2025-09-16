Use of Foul Language Directed at Spouse Won’t Justify DVRO

The unpublished opinion by Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert affirms a decision by Ventura Superior Court Judge Michele M. Castillo denying a domestic violence restraining order (“DVRO”) sought by actress/model Jennifer (“Jenn”) DeLeo, pursuant to the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (“DVPA”), against her her husband, guitarist/actor/composer Dean DeLeo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.