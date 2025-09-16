Submit Release
Filing of Amended Complaint Doesn’t Restart 60-Day Period for Preliminary Hearing—C.A.

Justice Carin T. Fujisaki wrote: “Considering the language and purpose of section 859b and its place in the overall statutory scheme governing the amendment, dismissal, and refiling of complaints, as well as case law emphasizing the absolute nature of the 60-day limit, we conclude that where, as here, a defendant does not personally waive the limit when being arraigned or entering a plea on an original complaint, an arraignment or plea that is necessitated by an amended complaint does not restart a new 60-day period for purposes of section 859b.”

