Portions of Haleakalā Highway and Kalā Road near Kahului Airport to be closed overnight for paving

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists that portions of Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) and Kalā Road, both near Kahului Airport, will be closed for paving work.

The closure will be from 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20 to 5 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 21. Haleakalā Highway on the west side of the Hāna Highway intersection will be fully closed to traffic. Those needing to access the airport will need to head to the closest entrance through Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800).

Kalā Road on the east side of the entrance and exit for the Kahului Airport cargo area will be closed. No through traffic will be permitted.

Airport cargo operations may still be accessed through Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and through Haleakalā Highway near Costco.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/NEW-OGG-TCP.jpg

Please follow all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

