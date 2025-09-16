Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Reach $94.42 Billion by 2030

Minimally invasive surgery is defined as the surgical procedure conducted through small incision in place of large opening.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market generated $60.64 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $94.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2585 Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological improvements of minimally invasive instruments, and rise in demand and benefits of minimally invasive surgeries fuel the global minimally invasive surgery market. On the other hand, high cost of diagnostic instruments hinders the market growth. On the contrary, popularity of medical tourism and rise in the adoption of robotic surgeries in developing countries create lucrative market opportunities in the future.COVID-19 scenario:The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for hospitals, surgeons, and patients. Hospitals and healthcare systems have declined non-emergency surgeries such as endoscopies, robotic-assisted procedures, laparoscopies, along with minimally invasive diagnostic methods.However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries would increase.The report segments the global minimally invasive surgery market on the basis of condition, service type, end-user, and region.Based on the condition, the gynecologic conditions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the spinal conditions segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2585 Based on service type, the laparoscopic surgery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the robotic surgery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Key players of the global minimally invasive surgery market analyzed in the research include Bedfordshire Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Circle Health Ltd, King Fahd Medical City, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore General Hospital Ltd, The General Hospital Corporation, Stanford Healthcare, and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:Bone Cancer Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bone-cancer-treatment-market-A17520 Medical Device Affairs Outsourcing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-device-affairs-outsourcing-market-A17667 Smart Medical Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-medical-devices-market-A17644 Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyperhidrosis-treatment-market-A17523 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.