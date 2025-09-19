NewSat North America Wins Contract to Upgrade Royal Jordanian Air Force Fiber Optic Network

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewSat North America, LLC announced today it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) to deliver a major upgrade to the Royal Jordanian Air Force’s (RJAF) Fiber Optic Wide Area Network (FOWAN).

The project, executed under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program, will modernize the RJAF’s transmission nodes to enhance network flexibility, scalability, and reliability, while reducing operational costs and enabling advanced high-bandwidth services.

Under the firm-fixed-price contract, NewSat will provide a turnkey solution that includes equipment procurement, installation, integration, testing, training, and sustainment support. The upgrades will ensure interoperability with existing infrastructure, while introducing the latest optical transport technologies.

This effort will include both U.S.-based factory acceptance testing and in-country implementation across multiple RJAF sites. NewSat will also deliver comprehensive training programs, empowering RJAF personnel to operate, maintain, and expand the network.

“This award reflects NewSat’s commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and reliable communications solutions for our international defense partners,” said Andrew Williams, Director of FMS Programs at NewSat North America. “We are proud to support the Royal Jordanian Air Force in strengthening their mission-critical communications capabilities.”

About NewSat North America, LLC

NewSat North America is a leading provider of secure satellite and terrestrial communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and government customers worldwide. With deep expertise in systems integration, network engineering, and mission support, NewSat delivers innovative technologies that enhance global security and interoperability.

