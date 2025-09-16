When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 16, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 16, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain elevated levels of lead Company Name: Sprout Organics Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach, 3.5-ounce pouch

Company Announcement

Sprout Organics has initiated a voluntary recall of one lot of Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

Exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects of lead depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.

The product, a 3.5-ounce pouch, was sold in Walgreens and some independent stores in the US South region with most sales occurring between September and December 2024. The product was not sold in any other large grocery chain besides Walgreens.

If consumers have product matching the following description in their possession, they should return it to their local store for a full refund. The lot code and expiration date are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch (see photos attached).

Product Name Purchased From Lot Code Expiration Date Sprout Organics® Sweet

Potato Apple and Spinach

3.5 oz pouch Walgreens and independent

stores in US South region 4212 10/29/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this voluntary recall. The voluntary recall is being initiated after routine sampling.

To learn about Sprout Organics comprehensive testing program of ingredients and products before distribution, please go to https://sproutorganics.com/pages/faq.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 510-833-6089 Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm Pacific Time or by email at Info@sproutorganics.com.