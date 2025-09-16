Submit Release
Reminder: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 17 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Raleigh and via teleconference (Webex) on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 9 am – 2:45 pm. The public may also listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT:      Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN:     Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, 9 am – 2:45 pm

WHERE:   In person in Raleigh and Via Teleconference (Webex):

In Raleigh:

Green Square Training Room (#1210)

217 West Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Online (via Webex):

https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2786a6daecad0671d2f98ca43b6d665f

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2439 636 3346

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.

Reminder: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 17 in Raleigh and via teleconference

