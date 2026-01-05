Vego Garden Expands Pacific Line and Introduces Victorian Greenhouse Collections for Year-Round Gardening

Vego Garden unveils larger Pacific models and elegant Victorian greenhouse collections, designed for year-round gardening across all spaces.

TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing demand for durable and versatile backyard greenhouses, Vego Garden, https://www.vegogarden.com/, North America’s leading raised bed gardening brand, has expanded its portfolio. Building on the success of the Pacific Greenhouse Series launched in October 2024, the company has introduced two larger Pacific models—10.5 ft and 12.5 ft widths—and unveiled the new Victorian and Junior Victorian Collections, combining classic design with modern engineering to offer options for every space and budget.

From Pacific to Victorian: Building on Momentum

The Pacific Series, https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/pacific-greenhouses, set a new standard for backyard greenhouses, praised for its strength and accessible design. With larger sizes now available, it offers gardeners greater flexibility in cultivation and layout. The Victorian Collection,https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/victorian-greenhouses, builds on this momentum—meeting demand for structures that are both functional and architecturally elegant. The Junior Victorian Collection,https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/junior-victorian-greenhouses, offers the same timeless style in a compact, budget-friendly design, available in 6.5 ft and 8.0 ft models with reinforced aluminum frames and Polycarbonate panels—ideal for small backyards and urban gardens.

Classic Design Meets Modern Performance

Inspired by timeless greenhouse silhouettes, the Victorian Collection,https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/victorian-greenhouses, is available in 8.5 ft, 10.5 ft, and 12.5 ft widths. Each comes with a choice of Polycarbonate walls for superior insulation or Tempered Glass for unmatched clarity and durability. Designed to adapt to different needs, the line welcomes both beginner gardeners and experienced growers, whether creating a compact starter space or a grand garden retreat.

Victorian Series Highlights

Built to Last, Designed to Inspire

The Victorian Series combines durability with elegance. Reinforced aluminum frames—resistant to rust and corrosion—ensure longevity and are backed by a 15-year limited warranty. Designed for diverse climates, it withstands winds up to 62 mph and snow loads of 20 psf. Wall options add strength and versatility: 8mm twin-wall Polycarbonate delivers excellent insulation, while 4mm Tempered Glass provides clarity, strength, and UVB protection. The 10.5 and 12.5ft width models also feature triple-wall Polycarbonate roofing for insulation against hail, snow, and storms.

User-Centered Innovation

Gardening comfort and functionality stand at the core of the new design. Each model integrates efficient ventilation, with more vents per square foot than typical options, ensuring healthy airflow. Larger models include additional automatic, temperature-sensitive openers and louvered windows that operate naturally—without electricity. For ease of access, the 8.5 ft model features extra-wide double doors, while the 10.5 ft and 12.5 ft models introduce Dutch-style stable doors that can open fully or partially for added charm and ventilation. A low-profile threshold provides step-free entry, and every model includes a built-in rainwater collection system for sustainable irrigation.

Elevating Garden Living

Beyond extending growing seasons, the Victorian Series creates lifestyle opportunities—whether for seed starting, a quiet retreat, or gatherings surrounded by greenery. Its distinctive 30° roofline, efficient at shedding rain and snow, also makes it an architectural centerpiece that enhances both classic and modern landscapes.

“The Pacific Series showed us how much gardeners value durability and functionality,” said a Vego Garden spokesperson. “With the Victorian Collection, we’ve taken that foundation further—creating a greenhouse that is as strong as it is beautiful, and designed for both cultivation and the enjoyment of garden living.”

About Vego Garden

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vego Garden is dedicated to empowering gardeners with sustainable, high-quality solutions. As the #1 raised bed gardening brand in North America, Vego continues to expand its mission with innovative products—from modular raised beds and planters to advanced greenhouse systems—that make gardening more productive, accessible, and inspiring.

For more information about the Pacific, Victorian, and Junior Victorian Greenhouse Series, visit www.vegogarden.com.

New Pacific Greenhouse — Bigger, Stronger, Built to Last | Vego Garden

