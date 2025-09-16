Building Businesses and Expanding Community Services: City of Columbus Displays Commitment to Development   

Pictured from left to right: Korey Hobza, Loup Power District Vice President of Engineering; Neal Suess, Loup Power District President/CEO; Sandi Meays, Loup Power District Corporate Services Administrative Assistant; Todd Duren, Loup Power District Vice President of Corporate Services; Amanda Sindelar, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Northeast Business Development Consultant; Tara Vasicek, Columbus City Administrator; Jim Bulkley, Columbus Mayor; Rylee Seim, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Regional Recruitment Coordinator; Haley Behlen, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Coordinator.

This week, the State of Nebraska honored the City of Columbus (pop. 24,722) for ongoing leadership in a program that emphasizes strategic planning and partnerships to support economic growth. The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) following successful projects to expand recreational, childcare, and health care services. DED’s Northeast Business Development Consultant Amanda Sindelar presented the community’s EDCC award during a special presentation on Monday, September 15th.

Columbus is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for their preparedness to attract new industries and support existing businesses. Each certified community must engage local businesses in building programs that support a welcoming environment for development. EDCCs must document available sites and buildings, market their communities online, and create local financing and incentive programs. The Columbus Economic Council (CEC) earned EDCC certification on behalf of the City of Columbus in 2010. DED recertified the City’s program membership in 2015, 2020, and 2025.

Over the past several years, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has prioritized projects to enhance local quality of life. The 260,000-square-foot Fieldhouse, which opened in 2024, includes a wellness center, indoor football and soccer fields, tennis courts, volleyball and basketball courts, and a suspended track. In May, CCH broke ground near the hospital for construction of the Mead Family Cancer Center. The facility will expand oncology services through permanent diagnostic technology and advanced radiation therapy.

The City of Columbus recently updated community services with two relocated fire stations and a new police station, as well as expanded facilities for Columbus City Hall, a library, and a children’s museum. Renovation of the Kramer Education Center Preschool and Childcare was completed in 2023. The site formerly served as a high school from 1925 to 1958 and as Columbus Middle School until 2016. Columbus Public Schools now offers infant-to-preschool daycare services at the repurposed facility. In early 2023, the community also celebrated the opening of Columbus Area Childcare, which was made possible through leadership from the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Qualify of life is our end goal in Columbus, so that we can continue to be a place where folks want to call home,” said Sandi Meays, Administrative Assistant to the CEC and Loup Power District. “We are proud of our team for creating growth within our community. We work hard to build quality jobs and a strong workforce, to expand daycare and housing options, and so much more. It truly takes a village to create continued economic opportunities.”

Ongoing public-private partnerships continue to pave the way for business development efforts within the community. Loup Power District recently partnered with Amazon to construct a 50,000 square foot “last mile” distribution facility. Last month, BD Medical announced plans to invest more than $35 million to expand manufacturing of the company’s syringe products at its Columbus facility, which serves as the country’s largest manufacturer of prefilled flush devices. The company anticipates the addition of 50 new jobs at BD’s Columbus plant.

Additional business development projects include expansions at ADM Corn Processing, metal fabrication company Distar Industries, Puntney Trucking, and Super Saver grocery store. Harrah’s Columbus Racing and Casino, home to Nebraska’s only mile-long track, hosted its second year of live horse races over the summer. Prime 10 Steakhouse and Venue opened near the casino and racetrack in early 2025.

Todd Duren serves as Co-Chair of the CEC and VP of Corporate Services for Loup Power District. He commended local leaders for ongoing community development efforts.

“Our city’s economic growth is attributable to strong relationships between the CEC, Loup Power District, the City of Columbus, and the Chamber,” Duren said. “Ongoing collaboration with Platte County, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development, Nebraska Business Development Center, Nebraska Public Power District, Central Community College, Nebraska Department of Labor, DED, and others has created outstanding business opportunities. These kinds of relationships are crucial when it comes to hitting home runs in economic development.”

To learn more about the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov. Additional information is also available online at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc.