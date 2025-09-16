TraineryHCM Launches JobArchitect™ to Help Organizations Build Clearer Roles and Transparent Pay

JobArchitect delivers a centralized framework to help businesses streamline job title management, standardize job descriptions, and align pay structures.

With JobArchitect, we’re helping organizations build fair, transparent, and scalable systems for growth. HR leaders can eliminate complexity and give employees clearer paths to build their careers.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, TraineryHCM

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM ™, a leading provider of talent management and HR technology solutions, announces the upcoming release of JobArchitect™, an innovative job architecture solution designed to transform the way organizations define, manage, and leverage their job structures.As workforce management becomes increasingly complex and the need for pay transparency and career mobility grows, JobArchitect delivers a comprehensive, centralized framework to help businesses streamline job title management, standardize job descriptions, and align pay structures — all while driving performance, equity, and employee growth.Inconsistent job titles, outdated descriptions, and disorganized processes are challenges many HR leaders face. JobArchitect addresses these issues by helping organizations:* Build a company-wide job architecture to enable clear role definitions.* Improve workforce analysis and forecasting for better planning.* Support pay equity and compliance efforts with structured, transparent systems.* Drive employee development and create career pathways that engage and retain talent."With JobArchitect, we’re helping organizations build smarter workforce strategies and create fair, transparent, and scalable systems for growth," said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director at TraineryHCM. "We help HR leaders eliminate complexity and give employees clearer paths to build their careers.”Rollout & AvailabilityJobArchitect will be available to all TraineryHCM clients in two phases:Phase 1: Available to all compensation clients at no additional fee, including access to the core job catalog and job family management features.Phase 2: Affordable add-ons, including job title analysis, advanced management tools, AI-powered job description standardization, and expanded analytics capabilities.The software is part of CompBldr , TraineryHCM’s modular compensation management solution. JobArchitect™ is available as part of the compensation platform or as a free-standing module. It is expected to roll out in October. Ongoing software releases will expand features and refine functionality to meet evolving organizational needs.ABOUTTraineryHCM provides an integrated talent management platform that unifies learning, performance, compensation, and HR management. By integrating reviews, learning, and pay management, TraineryHCM helps organizations build inclusive, growth-oriented workplaces. The SaaS technology company offers eight modular product solutions, serving over 50,000 users and 300 clients across the USA. For more information. please visit Trainery.one.

