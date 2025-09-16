Travel Advisory: Next Route 113 Traffic Shift in Warwick Scheduled for September 19

RHODE ISLAND, September 16 - As part of its ongoing bridge replacement project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on Friday night, September 19, will begin shifting travel lanes on Route 113 (East Avenue) where it passes over I-95 and I-295 in Warwick. The shift will be done in stages, but the current traffic pattern of one lane in each direction will remain in place through the rest of the year.

RIDOT is finishing the first phase of work, which involved demolition and replacement of three bridges that carried westbound travel over these bridges. Prior to starting the next phase of work, RIDOT will shift traffic onto these newly built bridges over the next two weeks. The schedule is as follows:

September 19: The westbound lane will be shifted to the right, onto the newly built side of the bridges that pass over I-95. The lane will then shift to the left where the road passes over I-295.

September 26: Both westbound and eastbound lanes will be fully shifted onto the newly built bridges.

All ramps and exits will remain open, with the exception of Route 113 East to I-95 North. That ramp was closed in early May and it will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Later in the fall, RIDOT will conduct a series of overnight highway closures for I-95 and I-295 for bridge demolition and the setting of new steel beams, as it did earlier this summer. These closures will be announced well in advance.

The bridge replacements are part of the new $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT will improve several other important corridors and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.