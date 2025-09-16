21 waterbodies still under watch or warning advisories for harmful algae; what to know when waterfowl hunting this fall

Salt Lake City — Utah's northern zone youth waterfowl hunt takes place on Saturday, Sept. 20 and is the first waterfowl hunt of the state's 2025-26 season. (The state's general waterfowl season opens on Oct. 4.) While many hunters are prepared with decoys, dogs and ammunition, some may not be as prepared to recognize and avoid harmful algal blooms and harmful algae mats currently found on some huntable Utah waterbodies.

As of Monday, Sept. 15, there were 21 waterbodies under watch and warning advisories across Utah. On Oct. 31, the Utah Division of Water Quality will stop monitoring for harmful algae as temperatures continue to decrease and weather conditions worsen during the fall and winter. However, despite some misconceptions that harmful algal blooms only occur during hot summer weather, they can persist throughout the fall and winter and continue to pose a potential threat to humans and pets.

"By the end of October, many active advisories will be lifted, warning signs posted at waterbodies will start to come down, and website updates on HABs.utah.gov will stop," Utah Division of Water Quality Environmental Scientist Dr. Hannah Bonner said. "However, it's essential to know that these blooms can continue in colder weather. People should know what to look for, and when in doubt, keep your pets and hunting dogs out of the water."

Blooms form when naturally occurring cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, multiply to high densities and form visible water discoloration, scum and mats. Harmful algal blooms can look like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings or water that has a green or blue-green hue. Harmful algae mats grow on the bottom of rivers or standing water in shades of green or brown and are generally slimy, velvety or jelly-like, with a musty smell.

Cyanobacteria can produce several kinds of toxins that can affect liver, nerve and skin tissue. If you suspect a harmful algal bloom in the water or algae mats along the edge of the water or in wetlands, stay out of the water and avoid any contact with water or scum. Be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with clean water, and discard all guts and skin.

Hunters should also keep their dogs away if they suspect a harmful algal bloom or algae mats, as the toxins have proven to be fatal in pets. Dogs can be exposed to toxins by:

Skin contact with water or mats that are contaminated with cyanobacteria or toxins

Swallowing water

Licking the water off their fur or hair

Eating algae mats along the edge of a waterbody

Hunters can visit the DWQ website to learn more helpful tips for protecting their hunting dogs.

The DWR will be posting educational signs in some of its waterfowl management areas to help provide waterfowl hunters with information on identifying harmful algal blooms and algae mats.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to harmful algae, seek immediate care from your veterinarian. Even with proper veterinary care, exposures may be fatal. Prevention is the best way to protect your pet.

Suspected harmful algae can be reported to DWQ by calling 801-536-4123. Find more information about harmful algae at HABs.utah.gov.