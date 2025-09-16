Unaizah to Host Second International Dates Forum: A Global Hub for Date Industry Innovation

Unaizah hosts the 2nd Int’l Dates Forum, uniting global experts to advance sustainable palm cultivation, innovation, and investment in the dates sector

PThe forum aims to broaden horizons in the field of agricultural sustainability and bring together agricultural entrepreneurs with experts from around the world” — Mr. Khalid Al-Saikhan

UNAIZAH, QASSIM, SAUDI ARABIA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant agricultural heartland of Unaizah is set to become the focal point of the global date industry as it hosts the Second International Dates Forum. Scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, this prestigious event will unfold at the state-of-the-art Food City, located in the eastern part of Unaizah Governorate. The forum operates under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the esteemed Governor of Al-Qassim Region, underscoring the significant regional and national importance of this gathering.

The organization of this pivotal event is a collaborative effort, spearheaded by the National Center for Palms and Dates, in strategic partnership with the Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and the International Dates Council. This synergy ensures a comprehensive and impactful forum, drawing together a diverse array of participants. Attendees will include prominent local and international experts, influential decision-makers, and a wide spectrum of stakeholders who are deeply committed to the advancement and prosperity of the palm and dates sector.

This second edition of the International Dates Forum is strategically designed to further cement the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s undeniable leadership in the global dates industry. It aims to reinforce the nation’s already strong position as the world’s foremost producer and exporter of dates. The forum’s agenda is meticulously crafted to address critical contemporary themes, with a pronounced emphasis on fostering sustainability across the entire palm and dates value chain. Key objectives extend to actively promoting innovation and the widespread adoption of modern technologies, facilitating the invaluable exchange of international experiences and expertise, and vigorously attracting qualitative investments into this dynamic and highly promising agricultural sector.

Saudi Arabia’s deep-seated commitment to the dates industry is not merely economic; it is a cultural heritage intertwined with national development goals. The sector plays a crucial role in the national economy and is a cornerstone of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s impressive date production figures highlight its agricultural prowess, with 1.5 million tons produced in 2020, achieving an remarkable self-sufficiency rate of 125 percent. This robust domestic production is complemented by a thriving export market. Saudi Arabia’s date exports witnessed a substantial 15.9 percent year-on-year increase in 2024, reaching a staggering value of SAR 1.695 billion (approximately USD 451.7 million). This consistent growth trajectory firmly establishes Saudi Arabia as a global leader, with its date market projected to surpass USD 286 million by 2030, propelled by escalating consumer demand and expanding global export opportunities . The forum, therefore, serves as a tangible embodiment of Vision 2030’s strategic pillars, particularly those related to enhancing food security, diversifying the national economy, and driving agricultural innovation.

The forum’s rich and comprehensive program promises an engaging experience, featuring a series of specialized scientific and dialogue sessions. These sessions will convene an elite assembly of distinguished researchers, academics, and international experts, alongside influential representatives from leading international organizations and major investment institutions. Discussions will critically examine the most pressing challenges currently facing the dates sector, while simultaneously exploring the myriad opportunities for growth and advancement. The discourse will cover innovative strategies for development, encompassing the entire journey from sustainable cultivation practices on the farm to efficient distribution channels in global markets. In addition to these insightful discussions, the forum will host intensive two-day workshops, led by a select group of renowned agricultural experts, designed to provide practical insights, foster skill development, and encourage collaborative learning among participants.

Khalid Al-Saikhan, the esteemed Chairman of the Unaizah Chamber of Commerce, underscored the Unaizah Chamber’s unwavering dedication to the sector, affirming its role as a permanent strategic partner for all distinctive seasons and events within the dynamic palm and dates sector. This commitment highlights Unaizah’s integral role in nurturing and promoting the date industry.

The event is anticipated to attract a considerable number of prominent figures from both the agricultural and economic spheres, reflecting its broad appeal and importance. High-ranking officials from the International Dates Council and seasoned experts from leading date-producing and exporting nations will also be in attendance. Their collective presence is instrumental in fostering stronger regional and international cooperation, thereby unlocking new and lucrative avenues for investment and facilitating greater trade exchange within the flourishing dates industry.

Ultimately, the Second International Dates Forum stands as an indispensable scientific and economic platform for all individuals and entities operating within the sector. It offers unparalleled opportunities for professional networking, the invaluable sharing of knowledge, and the exchange of best practices and diverse experiences. Moreover, the forum serves as a powerful and resonant testament to the distinguished status of Unaizah Governorate and the broader Al-Qassim Region as a primary and thriving hub for the Saudi dates industry. By facilitating these crucial interactions and stimulating informed discussions, the forum makes a significant and direct contribution to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious objectives, particularly in the vital areas of agricultural sustainability and the strategic diversification of the national economic base.

