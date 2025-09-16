Secretary Naig to Present the Ebaugh Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Multi-generational Bremer County family to be honored during a ceremony at their farm

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 16, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Ebaugh family of Bremer County with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. The presentation will take place during an event beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, at their family farm located north of Denver and east of Waverly.

Jeremy and Sara Ebaugh, along with their three sons, John, Joe, and Jeb, operate Ebaugh Dairy, a fourth-generation farm that is home to Holstein dairy cows, a cow/calf herd and chickens. The family also raises corn, soybeans, hay, oats and rye. Milk from the dairy is sold to Wapsie Valley Creamery, and the family also sells Holstein bull calves, eggs and St. Bernard puppies.

With John and Joe pursuing agricultural careers after wrestling at Upper Iowa University, and Jeb actively helping on the farm while in high school, the family is preparing the way for a fifth generation to continue the operation. John and his fiancé, Emily, are getting married this month and working to establish their own farming operation. Joe is entering his senior year at Upper Iowa University, where he is studying agricultural business and is renting his grandparents’ homeplace, which he someday hopes to purchase. Like his brother, Joe is a standout wrestler and hopes to help coach the Denver wrestling program after graduation. Jeb is a sophomore at Denver High School. In addition to being active in wrestling and FFA, he is an important contributor to the farm’s daily work.

The Ebaughs are quick to note that their success is also made possible by the hardworking employees and local students who lend a hand. Chevelle Gafellar, Owen Lanus, Levi Lanus, Addison Buseman, Ashlyn Strottmen, Kyler White, and Joey West are among the helpers who regularly assist with milking and caring for livestock.

“Iowa’s agricultural strength is built on families like the Ebaughs, who don’t just go to the mat for their livestock and land but also excel in conservation and community leadership,” said Secretary Naig. “From their innovative conservation practices to their tireless support for FFA, 4-H, the dairy industry, and youth wrestling, the Ebaughs are true champions in the barn, the field, and the wrestling room, embodying the grit and heart of Iowa’s farming community. I am pleased to present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The Ebaughs are strong advocates for environmental stewardship and are firmly committed to animal care. They have utilized no-till practices for over a decade, with soybeans planted into rye for the past four years and a growing portion of their corn acres now no-tilled as well. They seed cover crops such as rye and oats and rely exclusively on manure for fertilizer. Over the years, the Ebaughs have modernized their dairy facilities, including the installation of a swing 16 herringbone parlor, sand freestalls, and carefully managed feed systems. Jeremy was named the 2024 Bremer County Dairyman of the Year, while Sara earned the 2014 Bremer County Cream of the Crop Award. They have also been recognized locally for corn and soybean yield accomplishments.

Beyond their farm, the Ebaughs are highly engaged in their community. In addition to being members of the Iowa Holstein Association, Sara has served on the Bremer County Dairy Promotion Board, including as Treasurer and as a member of the Dairy Queen committee. Jeremy is a member of the Bremer County Cattlemen. They are active in St. John’s Maxfield Church and are long-time supporters of 4-H. Wrestling has been a central part of their family life, with all three boys competing at the high school level and John and Joe wrestling collegiately at Upper Iowa University. Jeremy and Sara both volunteer with the Denver Youth Wrestling Club.

The family has also been instrumental in strengthening agricultural education opportunities for Denver students. When the new high school building was completed, Jeremy and Sara were among the parents who spoke before the school board to advocate for reinstating the Denver FFA chapter rather than sharing a program with a neighboring district. Since then, the Ebaughs have continued to rally support for the program by helping lead fundraising efforts for a new agriculture building and a future greenhouse, which will expand opportunities for hands-on learning in science, technology and mechanics. Their dedication has helped ensure that Denver students can pursue FFA leadership, career development and agricultural literacy for years to come.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.