Credit Union ONE Acquires Icon Mortgage, Expands Mortgage Capabilities Across Michigan and Beyond

FERNDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Union ONE , a leading Michigan-based financial institution with $1.7 billion in assets, has acquired Icon Mortgage . Credit Union ONE will retain all employees, including the senior leadership of Icon Mortgage, and intends to operate the company as a separate mortgage lending affiliate. The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.“This acquisition takes our mortgage lending operations to a new level,” said Gary Moody, CEO of Credit Union ONE. “By bringing in Icon Mortgage, we’ve added an amazingly talented team of proven mortgage professionals and the capacity to deliver a truly exceptional mortgage experience for our members.”Jeremy Hall, CEO of Icon Mortgage, added, “We are confident joining forces with Credit Union ONE is the beginning of something incredible. The growth opportunities this brings to our team, and our partner realtors, are remarkable. We will be busier than ever and expect to start hiring across the state to meet anticipated demand.”Credit Union ONE’s market area includes all of Michigan and six counties in northern Ohio. The acquisition will allow the credit union to accelerate plans to expand mortgage lending and support homeownership beyond the current communities it serves. Icon Mortgage has a 20-plus-year history of high performance and adds significant experience, expertise, and lending capacity to the credit union’s already successful mortgage lending team.Tina Tracy, President/COO of Credit Union ONE, added, “Our strategic vision has been alignment of mortgage lending with our size and geographic reach. This acquisition positions us really well to expand market share and accelerate new membership growth. Together, we will deliver best-in-class mortgage solutions while continuing to prioritize the community-focused values that Credit Union ONE has stood for over 85 years.”Woody Holt, President of Icon Mortgage, commented, “After a year of putting this transaction together, I am excited to put all our energy into building on our past successes with Credit Union ONE as a partner. They have an amazing history of strong performance and deep roots in the community. This is a transformative moment.”About Credit Union ONEOrganized in 1938 and headquartered in Ferndale, Michigan, Credit Union ONE has more than 100,000 members and approximately $1.7 billion in assets. The credit union offers consumers and businesses a full array of deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, investments, and insurance services. Members have access to digital baking and payment solutions, 17 branches, and over 40,000 fee-free ATM’s via the CO-OP Network. To learn more, visit cuone.org or follow Credit Union ONE on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.About Icon MortgageEstablished in 2004, Icon Mortgage is licensed to do business in Michigan, Florida and Texas. The company is a full-service mortgage lender specializing in conventional, government, and non-conforming products. Icon has a talented team of loan officers and a strong network of business partners that support its role in meeting the credit needs of homeowners in its community.

