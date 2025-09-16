ANY.RUN & Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Empower SOCs to Boost Incident Detection

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, has announced an integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR, empowering SOCs to boost threat detection, reduce alert fatigue, and cut response times.

𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN’s content pack for Cortex XSOAR includes connectors for the Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds. Thanks to the seamless connection, security teams now can:

· Submit files/URLs to a secure sandbox for analysis across Windows, Ubuntu, Android to streamline triage.

· Retrieve detailed reports in JSON, HTML, or IOC formats for incident response.

· Ingest fresh threat data every 2 hours from 15,000+ organizations for threat hunting.

· Query threat details for IOCs, IOAs, and IOBs to enrich incident investigations.

· Automate workflows using XSOAR playbooks to reduce manual workload.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Companies utilizing Cortex XSOAR as part of their security infrastructure now can take advantage of ANY.RUN’s advanced capabilities to:

· Detect evasive threats faster with automated sandbox analysis for stronger protection.

· Prevent attacks proactively using real-time threat data to reduce breach risks.

· Clarify incidents with enriched threat context for quicker, more accurate response.

· Reduce alert overload by automating analysis and response, saving SOC time.

· Ensure compliance with secure, private workflows for safe operations.

· Strengthen security posture by integrating sandboxing, threat data, and XSOAR automation.

Learn more about the integration on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

