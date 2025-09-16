MASSACHUSETTS DIVERS LEAD INTERNATIONAL TEAM WITH GREEK EPHORATE TO RECOVER ARTIFACTS FROM TITANIC’S SISTER SHIP

2025 Dive Team

Unprecedented 5-Year Project Culminates in Recoveries of Priceless Artifacts from HMHS Britannic, Not Seen Above Water for Over a Century

BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artifacts from Titanic’s ill-fated sister ship, HMHS Britannic, have been recovered by a group of renowned international divers led by Massachusetts explorers Evan Kovacs, Richie Kohler and Katy Kohler. The priceless artifacts – which include the lookout bell, lantern and crockery – had previously been considered irretrievable since the Britannic was sunk after striking a mine in 1916. These artifacts were recovered in partnership with the Greek Ephorate, as well as wreck owner Simon Mills, and will be displayed at the new Museum of Antiquities in Pireaus, Greece.“Since 2019, we have been working with the Ephorate and Simon to conduct the first ever systematic documentation and exploration of the Britannic’s interior,” says expedition co-leader and owner of Marine Imaging Technologies, Evan Kovacs. “We have found hints of her former opulence and have seen the remnants of her last mission as a hospital ship carrying wounded soldiers. The recoveries this year are a remarkable achievement, especially considering the depth where she lies.”Marine Imaging Technologies, a custom engineering and survey company that specializes in locating, exploring and documenting historically and scientifically significant sites, has documented and imaged critical historical sites like the USS Arizona, RMS Titanic, SS Portland and has frequently provided unique and custom camera technology to these projects. Marine Imaging has been working on this project with the Mr. Mills for 5 years and has been instrumental in finding funding, assembling teams and providing imaging technology when applicable for divers and submersibles.The HMS Britannic, even after countless changes made after the Titanic disaster, was sunk by a German U-boat in the Aegean Sea during World War I with the loss of thirty lives. Lying in over 400 feet of water, the ship had been considered among the most dangerous dives, with divers typically preparing years prior. The expedition’s dive team is comprised of technical divers from across Europe and the U.S., with many known for shipwreck explorations and discoveries over the last thirty years.“Exploration at a depth of 120 meters, especially within an overhead environment, carries significant risk,” says the Dive Safety Officer Katy Kohler. “Over the past 15 years, access to the Britannic has been highly restricted, and during that period, two divers have tragically lost their lives. Our approach is always team-oriented, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved. While some may attribute our success to luck, in reality it is the result of countless hours each year spent reviewing incidents, analyzing behaviors, and studying near misses in order to refine and improve our planning.”After a successful mission to the Titanic in 2005, Kovacs and Richie Kohler have been exploring Britannic since 2006, and were hooked by the size, beauty and lineage.“Where the wreck of Titanic is mass grave, shrouded in darkness and accessible only by advanced submersibles, the Britannic lays at 400 feet in the warm clear water of the Aegean Sea, reachable by the technical scuba diver,” says Dive Operations Officer Richie Kohler. “Covered in colorful sea life and surround by shoals of fish, Britannic seems very much alive and is nearly perfectly intact, making it an excellent focus for interior exploration and historical comparison to her more tragic sister Titanic. The interior exploration of this massive ship has revealed many secrets and while challenging and dangerous, these dives have been some of the most exciting and rewarding of my career.”Divers for the interior project and recovery include:Expedition leadersEvan Kovacs (DOP)Richie Kohler (DOO)Katy Kohler (DSO)Dive TeamStewie AndrewsMichael BarnettePerry BrandesBarry McGillEdoardo PaviaRichie StevensonPatrick ValkenborghsGeorge VandorosSupport DiversEd Del CampoAlex FrenzelKea DiversYannis TzavelakosFabrice PalacioTasos PapapanosAndrea LusuardiPanos YaprakisEphorate of Underwater AntiquitiesDionisis Evangelistis (Archaeologist)Chrysa Fouseki (Conservator)Louis Mercenier (Captain)Ships OwnerSimon MillsSpecial MentionTina TavridouDr. Frauke Tillmans (DAN USA)Release Photos Link https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cnly9k7ixt2nbmlf70a43/AI7g55KTGwFQsflf5nvQz0E?rlkey=pb800pkjmohwpjltlvtz38vh2&dl=0

