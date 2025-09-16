Golden Key Venue by MADA s.p.a.m. LLC Wins Platinum in A' Architecture Awards

Golden Key Venue

Innovative Urban Catalyst Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected awards in the field of architecture and design, has announced MADA s.p.a.m . LLC's "Golden Key Venue" as the winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This highly coveted recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Golden Key Venue, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking architectural project.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like the Golden Key Venue, the award promotes advancements in architectural practices, inspires future innovations, and showcases the practical benefits of cutting-edge design for users and the broader community. This recognition not only validates the excellence of MADA s.p.a.m. LLC's work but also sets a benchmark for the industry to aspire to.The Golden Key Venue stands out for its unique urban catalyst approach, seamlessly integrating low-rise blocks with a high-rise zone through the use of slanted columns. The design incorporates green spaces along Chuanqiao Road and employs a loft-like stacked volume design to foster creativity. The striking facade, featuring 28,000 red ceramic tiles, creates a minimalist "academic-style" aesthetic, while courtyards, terraces, and rooftop gardens promote a connection with nature and encourage innovation.Winning the Platinum A' Design Award serves as a powerful motivation for MADA s.p.a.m. LLC to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design. This recognition not only validates their current approach but also inspires the team to explore new avenues for innovation and creativity in future projects. By setting a high standard of excellence, the Golden Key Venue has the potential to influence industry trends and inspire other architects and designers to strive for similarly groundbreaking solutions.Project MembersGolden Key Venue was designed by a talented team led by Ma Qingyun (Lead Architect), with Geng Lingxiang and Geng Yifei serving as Project Architects. The project also involved the expertise of Chen Yitao, Li Yibo, Liu Ruihua, Zhang Jiawen, Zhou Wenxin, and Zhang Qi as Architects, and Hong Youran, Jiang Hui, Li Jie, Lu Lei, Xue Jian, Huang Chen, Gao Ting, and Yuan Yao as LDI Architects.Interested parties may learn more at:About MADA s.p.a.m. LLCMADA s.p.a.m. LLC, founded in 1999 in Shanghai, China, is a dynamic architectural practice known for its multidisciplinary approach and sensitivity to social transformation. With a global team and offices in Shanghai and Los Angeles, MADA s.p.a.m. LLC has completed notable projects in major Chinese cities, fostering architectural exchange in the Pacific Rim.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation. Awarded to works that demonstrate remarkable artistic and technical proficiency, this prestigious accolade acknowledges the recipients' contributions to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignaward.com

