NBR Emerges as a Government Leader in Adopting Latest SAP Technologies, with Invenio's Expertise

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bureau for Revenue (NBR), in collaboration with Invenio, has successfully completed a comprehensive upgrade of its SAP systems, solidifying its position as a pioneer in leveraging the latest SAP technologies within the government sector. This achievement marks a significant milestone in modernizing NBR’s IT landscape to enhance operational efficiency, data security, and intelligent process automation.

The upgrade, part of a comprehensive roadmap executed by Invenio, included significant advancements across NBR’s IT landscape. It involved a complete upgrade of the SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Fiori systems, ensuring access to advanced functionalities and improved workflows. Key benefits of the upgrade include faster processing speeds, enhanced data security, and new intelligent automation features, positioning NBR as a leader in adopting the latest SAP technologies within the government sector.

With this upgrade, NBR becomes the first government entity to run the SAP Tax and Revenue Management (TRM) solution on the latest SAP technology stack in the world. This milestone reinforces NBR’s commitment to innovation and excellence in serving its stakeholders.

Adel Alqallaf, Tax Information Director at NBR, commented:

“We are confident that these enhancements will significantly improve our operations and security posture of the system.”

Mohammad Awad, EVP & Managing Director MEA at Invenio, added:

“The seamless execution of this complex task reflects the exceptional planning, coordination, and dedication demonstrated by everyone involved, both the NBR and Invenio teams. It is inspiring to see how the efforts of all stakeholders came together to deliver an outcome that will undoubtedly enhance NBR’s operational capabilities and technological edge. It has been a pleasure to support and witness such a well-executed milestone.”

About NBR

The NBR is responsible for administration, monitoring and collection of VAT, Excise, and DMTT and all related penalties through enforcing laws, regulations and by laws applicable in Kingdom of Bahrain. Committed to excellence, the NBR leverages innovative technology to support economic growth and deliver efficient, taxpayer-focused services.

About Invenio

Invenio is a global SAP consultancy and trusted SAP Gold Partner, specialising in the delivery and implementation of innovative ERP solutions. Founded in 2006, we empower organisations to drive growth, efficiency, and long-term value across core business functions.

Combining our own IP with deep expertise in Cloud, Digital, and Analytics, we accelerate SAP-based transformation programmes that deliver measurable outcomes. Our team brings proven industry experience and advanced technology capabilities to help clients maximise their SAP investment.

With nearly 800+ experts worldwide, we operate a flexible delivery model offering high-quality onshore, offshore, and hybrid engagements. Our EMEA headquarters is near London, supporting a global customer base with scalable, future-ready SAP solutions.

For more information about Invenio and its services, please visit www.invenio-solutions.com

