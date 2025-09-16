Volunteer Botanicals, Riverside Beverage Co. Join Forces to Expand Chattanooga Brewery Operation

Volunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces Rapidose™ water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats.

Partnership will develop functional beverages utilizing hemp-based ingredients following Riverside purchase of Hutton & Smith brewery facility

CHATTANNOOGA , TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteer Botanicals , developers of microemulsion ingredients for a variety of botanical-based products, announced today it is partnering with Riverside Beverage Co. in the company’s expansion of operations at the former Hutton & Smith brewery facility, which Riverside recently purchased from the longtime Chattanooga beermaker.Under the partnership, Volunteer Botanicals will provide technical and logistical expertise as Riverside Beverage Co. expands operations of the brewery to produce non-alcoholic, functional beverages alongside Hutton & Smith’s legendary and popular beer selections. A leading supplier of hemp-based cannabinoids and other functional ingredients, Volunteer Botanicals has been working with beverage and beer makers to develop new non-alcoholic beverage formulations that are gaining in popularity nationwide. Earlier in 2025, the state of Tennessee passed legislation that overhauled the regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, providing clear regulations on distribution and taxation while transferring licensing and enforcement to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).“This action by the legislature creates a clear, defined runway that allows businesses to fully embrace the development of these products without fearing their investment will be stunted by regulatory uncertainty,” said Jason Pickle, President of Volunteer Botanicals. “As an industry leader, we welcome the stability this brings to the market and are excited that entrepreneurs like Riverside Beverage are recognizing the opportunity this new direction creates.”Founded by longtime hemp industry leaders, Riverside Beverage Co. was created specifically to leverage the growing popularity of the hemp-based beverage category. Under the purchase of the former Hutton & Smith brewery, Riverside will continue to brew the taproom’s popular beer recipes while expanding the facility’s operations to include a variety of non-alcoholic functional beverages. Volunteer Botanicals will provide formulation expertise, ingredients and logistical support for Riverside’s non-alcoholic beverages. Hutton & Smith will continue to operate its hugely popular taproom located in Chattanooga. Founders Joel and Melanie Krautstrunk will remain positively involved throughout the transition and retain full ownership and brand rights to the Hutton & Smith taproom on Martin Luther King Boulevard.“It is a great honor to continue the incredible brewing traditions Hutton & Smith created at this location,” said David Powers, a Founding Partner of Riverside Beverage Co. “But it is an industry fact today that consumer tastes are changing so breweries must adapt in order to stay competitive. Hutton & Smith recognized this and wanted to keep delivering its famous beers to consumers while reducing its costs. By taking ownership of the brewery, Riverside Beverage Co. will help maintain this treasured Chattanooga institution while building new non-alcoholic brands featuring hemp-based cannabinoids and other functional ingredients. Our partnership with Volunteer Botanicals is a key part of this strategy.”In 2024 more breweries closed than were opened, a first for the industry. Consequently, brewers are seeking ways to expand product offerings. Volunteer Botanicals is on the forefront of the rapidly expanding functional beverage category. The company’s Rapidose™ microemulsions provide a groundbreaking solution for incorporating oil-soluble compounds into water-based formulations. Most recently Volunteer Botanicals launched its Beverage Accelerator Program , which provides beverage manufacturers with the resources needed to develop, produce and distribute new non-alcoholic beverages in as little as three months.For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or jim@dissettcommunications.com.About Volunteer BotanicalsVolunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces Rapidose™ water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats. This cutting-edge conversion technology is the cornerstone of the company’s incredibly precise, highly effective and exceptionally bioavailable solutions. Whether creating a beverage or a custom tablet, Volunteer Botanicals’ precision dosing technology offers endless possibilities when harnessing the power of plants. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com About Riverside Beverage Co.Riverside Beverage Co. is Chattanooga’s hub for functional beverage production and innovation. The company was founded through the combined vision of Snapdragon Cannabis Co. and Hemp Rolls. Operating from the former Hutton & Smith production facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Riverside provides advanced canning and beverage manufacturing services that help brands bring health-forward drinks to market at scale. With a foundation in operational excellence, craft beverage culture, and cannabinoid expertise, Riverside offers a full range of services including formulation, ingredient sourcing, canning, packaging and logistics.

