Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra by Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd Wins Platinum in A' Robotics Awards

Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra

Innovative Pool Cleaning Robot Recognized for Excellence in Design and Performance

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of robotics design, has announced Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd as a winner in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category for their exceptional work, "Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra within the robotics industry, positioning it as a top-tier smart skimmer that effectively tackles the toughest cleaning challenges in large swimming pools.The Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra's award-winning design aligns with current trends and needs within the robotics industry, offering users an easy, efficient, and intelligent pool cleaning solution. By incorporating innovative features such as the ClearWater clarification system, ultrasonic sensors, and a solar panel, this advanced robot delivers practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and sustainability.Setting itself apart from competitors, the Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra boasts a patented floating chamber system that enhances chamber volume, ascent and descent speed for underwater and surface transitions. The device combines vision, infrared, ultrasound, and IMU with deep learning, allowing precise navigation in complex environments. The front and rear roller brushes and bilateral rotating brushes provide efficient cleaning of the pool floor, walls, and waterline, ensuring a thorough and effective cleaning experience.This recognition from the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award serves as motivation for Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award-winning design of the Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra has the potential to inspire further advancements in pool cleaning robotics, setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and user-centric design within the industry.Beatbot Aquasense 2 Ultra was designed by a talented team at Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd, including Huiming Zhang, Qiangqiang Li, and Peihang Wang, who contributed their expertise in various aspects of the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beatbot Technology Co., LtdFounded in July 2022, Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd has R&D centers and marketing centers in Suzhou and Shenzhen. The company's founding core team has rich experience in marketing, product development, supply chain management, and other fields. Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd's R&D team has nearly 130 people, and a marketing team of more than 50 people, mainly from leading companies in robotics and consumer electronics. The company has completed Series A financing, with a cumulative total exceeding 500 million yuan, which will be mainly used for product research and development, talent recruitment, and market expansion.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. This award acknowledges works that combine remarkable innovation with impactful societal contributions, showcasing exceptional artistic and technical proficiency. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life and promoting sustainable development. The Platinum A' Design Award is granted to world-class designs that demonstrate superiority, elegance, and magnificence, as determined through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria in the category of Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008, now in its 17th year. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is open to participation across all industries. The A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award specifically recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of robotics and automation, providing a platform for designers, agencies, companies, and manufacturers to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants contribute to the advancement of the robotics and automation industry, inspiring future trends and innovations. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://roboticsaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.