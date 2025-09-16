Maureen Kuchta Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Maureen Kuchta

Intuitive Eating and Life Transformation Coach Helps Women 45+ Break Free from Diet Culture and Reclaim Their Power

., IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Maureen Kuchta in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring book unites stories from women across the globe who have chosen growth, healing, and empowerment in their lives.Maureen’s chapter is a liberating contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares her personal journey of breaking free from the exhaustion of diet culture and finding a new path rooted in freedom, self-trust, and transformation. “I became an author because I know firsthand how exhausting diet culture can be for women,” Maureen explains. “Sharing my story in EmpowerHER allows me to shine a light on a new way forward, one where women can finally feel free.”For Maureen, becoming a best-selling author is both humbling and affirming. “I feel grateful and honored,” she says. “It’s proof that women are hungry for a new narrative, one where midlife is not an ending but a beginning.”Through her Empowered Eating programs, Maureen guides women 45 and older to ditch diets, reconnect with their inner wisdom, and reclaim their confidence. Her mission is to help women find peace with food, joy in movement, and lasting empowerment in their lives. Offering both group and private coaching, she creates supportive spaces where women receive the tools, encouragement, and accountability they need to break free from dieting and step into the life they were meant to live.“My story shows women that it’s never too late to reclaim their body, their confidence, and their dreams,” Maureen shares. “When women say yes to themselves, they open the door to transformation.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet powerful: “Start by listening to your body with compassion instead of criticism. One small act of self-trust can spark a ripple of empowerment.”Maureen hopes her story will remind women that they don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to begin their transformation. “The moment to begin reclaiming your power is now,” she encourages. “Midlife is not the end, it’s the beginning of the life you were meant to live.”For more information about Maureen Kuchta and her work as an Intuitive Eating and Life Transformation Coach, please contact her via email at ChooseAmazingLifeCoaching@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

