Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of the aluminum curtain wall has experienced considerable growth. It is projected to expand from a worth of $43.9 billion in 2024 to around $47.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors such as urbanization, an increasing inclination toward modern and visually appealing designs, energy efficiency rules, an upsurge in commercial and industrial construction initiatives, as well as investment in large-scale infrastructure projects, have all contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

In the coming years, a robust expansion is anticipated in the aluminum curtain wall market. The market is projected to reach $65.6 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The predicted rise during this period is due to the growing preference for smart buildings, resilient architectural designs, inclusion of renewable energy, global connectivity, and digital transformation. Key market trends to watch in the forecast period encompass biophilic architecture, utilization of 3D printing technology, adaptable workspace designs, buildings with zero net energy, and the rise in prefabrication and modular construction methods.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market?

The anticipated rise in construction activities is likely to boost the expansion of the aluminum curtain wall market. The term ""construction"" refers to the allocation of floor space in a building for human occupancy and being identified as a structure. Aluminum curtain walls, often employed in commercial structures and tall buildings, enhance their thermal and solar management efficiency in harsh weather conditions. For example, the Global Construction 2030 report by Oxford Economics, a respected UK-based global economic forecasting and econometric analysis company, predicts that the amount of construction output will increase by 85% by 2030. Consequently, the surge in residential construction activities is contributing to the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market?

Major players in the Aluminum Curtain Wall include:

• Arconic Corporation

• Josef Gartner GmbH

• Umicore Building Products USA Inc.

• Schüco International

• Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

• Kawneer Company Inc.

• Permasteelisa North America Corp.

• Sapa Building Systems Ltd.

• Alumil S.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aluminum Curtain Wall Market In The Globe?

A significant trend that is gaining traction in the aluminum curtain wall market is product innovation. Many leading construction firms are focusing their efforts on creating unique solutions for aluminum walls in an effort to solidify their market presence. Building facades can be enhanced and incorporated with renewable energy systems, providing an aesthetically pleasing integration of photovoltaics. This has led businesses to focus on the design and implementation of advanced solar facades, noting their numerous benefits. Mitrex, a solar technology producer from Canada, offers an illustrative example. In March 2022, the company launched a product called the solar brick - a brick-like surface with integrated solar panels that reminiscent of a standard brick wall. The solar panels offer 330W of power and have a similar construction to Mitrex's other Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) panels, allowing creation of Mitrex solar brick facades. These panels comprise solid aluminum sheets reinforced by an aluminum honeycomb, ensuring they are both robust and lightweight. Different structures in the Etobicoke area of Toronto are trialling Mitrex solar façades.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Share?

The aluminum curtain wall market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stick-Built, Semi-Unitized, Unitized

2) By Material: Fiberglass And Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Plastic Foam

3) By Construction Type: Refurbishment, New Construction

4) By Application: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Stick-Built: Traditional Stick-Built Systems, Custom Fabricated Stick-Built Panels, Site-Assembled Stick-Built Curtain Walls

2) By Semi-Unitized: Factory-Assembled Semi-Unitized Systems, Hybrid Systems (Combining Stick and Unitized Elements), Pre-Assembled Panel Units with Site Assembly

3) By Unitized: Factory-Assembled Unitized Systems, Modular Unitized Panels, Prefabricated Unitized Curtain Wall Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific stood as the leading region in the aluminum curtain wall market. The market report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

