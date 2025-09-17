AAC Blocks And Panels Market to Reach $29.84 Billion by 2029 with 7.3 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Man-Portable AAC Blocks And Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The AAC Blocks And Panels Market Size And Growth?

The market size for aac blocks and panels has seen a robust increase in recent years. An upward trend from $21.21 billion in 2024 to $22.54 billion in 2025 is expected, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as infrastructure development plans, adherence to building codes, innovative material techniques and advancements, emphasis on fire-resistant materials, and the evolution of the construction industry.

It is predicted that the aac blocks and panels market will undergo substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a size of $29.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend during the forecast period could be driven by accelerated urbanization and infrastructure projects, government rules on energy efficiency, a surge in the demand for residential homes, and expanding commercial construction. The forecast period may also see significant trends such as flexibility in architectural design, governmental aid and incentives, a preference towards eco-friendly structures, and the adoption of sustainable building methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

The surge in construction activities is likely to drive the expansion of the AAC blocks and panels market. In this context, construction activity encompasses any activities associated with land, such as the establishment of infrastructure and the building of structures. The necessity for AAC blocks is heightened by such activities since these blocks are light, durable, have high insulation, can support substantial loads, and are three times lighter than red bricks. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government body in Australia, revealed that the number of houses under construction increased from 240,065 in 2022 to 240,813 in the March quarter of 2023. Out of these, 103,778 were new homes in 2023, a rise from 101,240 in 2022. Therefore, the escalating construction activities propel the market for AAC blocks and panels.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

Major players in the AAC Blocks And Panels include:

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Ecotrend New Building Materials Development Co. Ltd.

• CK Birla Group

• Tarmac Building Products Limited

• Xella International

• JK Laxmi Cement

• Forterra PLC.

• UAL Industries Ltd.

• ACICO Industries Company

• Schwenk Building Materials

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The AAC Blocks And Panels Sector?

Leading firms in the AAC blocks and panels market are introducing new products, like sustainable autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks, to consolidate their market position. These sustainable AAC blocks are environmentally-friendly construction materials, valued for their light weight, high insulation properties, and minimized environmental impact, making them a popular choice for sustainability-focused construction projects. For example, Godrej Construction, a company based in India, launched its TUFF AAC Blocks in June 2023. These blocks are engineered to be cost-effective, long-lasting, and eco-friendly, using fly ash – a coal combustion by-product, offering a greener replacement to traditional brick manufacturing. By focusing on lightweight construction, the TUFF AAC Blocks enable quicker building procedures, whilst providing thermal insulation and fire protection, aligning with the escalating demand for eco-friendly construction materials in the property industry.

How Is The AAC Blocks And Panels Market Segmented?

The AAC blocks and panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Blocks, Panels, Lintels, Other Types

2) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By End-User: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Blocks: Standard AAC Blocks, Lightweight AAC Blocks

2) By Panels: Wall Panels, Floor Panels

3) By Lintels: AAC Lintels, Precast Lintels

4) By Other Types: AAC Bricks, AAC Roof Tiles

Which Is The Dominating Region For The AAC Blocks And Panels Market?

In 2024, the AAC blocks and panels market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Expected growth is also projected for this area. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

