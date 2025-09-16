Elsa Morgan Publishes and Features in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Elsa Morgan

Mentor and Publisher Ignites a Global Movement Helping Women Rise, Lead, and Build Legacy

., AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces that Elsa Morgan, publisher and contributing author, is featured in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This transformative collection unites the voices of women worldwide who are rewriting what success, wealth, and leadership mean today.Elsa’s vision for EmpowerHER was clear: to amplify women’s stories on a global scale and create a platform where resilience becomes the foundation for authority. “I didn’t just want to be an author, I chose to be the publisher of EmpowerHER because I believe women’s stories deserve to be amplified globally,” Elsa explains. “One woman’s story can spark another woman’s transformation. This book is more than a collection of stories, it’s a movement.”Her own chapter is a powerful reflection of resilience. Elsa shares her journey from bankruptcy in her 30s to building multiple six-figure businesses and leading a global movement. “My story is for women who feel like they’ve hit rock bottom or quietly wonder if they can start again,” she says. “It’s about using your story as fuel to step into your future.”For Elsa, becoming a best-selling author is not just an achievement but a testament to the impact of this collective. “Best-selling is not about numbers on Amazon, it’s about impact,” she says. “It means the stories are resonating, the message is spreading, and the movement is growing. For women watching me, it shows what’s possible when you make the decision to rise, no matter your circumstances.”Through her mentorship programs, Elsa helps women step boldly into wealth, influence, and legacy. The Inner Circle is her high-level mentorship program for elite women scaling beyond six figures to build category-of-one businesses. The Six-Figure Launch Lab is her evergreen group program, designed to teach women the exact roadmap she used to create her first $100K in just 92 days.“Both opportunities are about far more than income,” Elsa explains. “They are about helping women step into their vision, their leadership, and their power to create generational impact.”Her message to women is a powerful reminder of choice: “To become EmpowerHER is to rise beyond your circumstances, to own your story, and to step into your authority. Stop waiting for permission, you are the permission. Decide today that your voice matters, your story matters, and your vision matters. That decision is the foundation of becoming EmpowerHER.”For more information about Elsa Morgan and her mentorship programs, please visit her on Facebook or contact her via email at queenie@elsamorgan.com

