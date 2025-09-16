Elizabeth Marner Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Elizabeth Marner

Brain Health Advocate and Mentor Shares Her Journey of Healing and Launches The Be A Light Project

., IA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Elizabeth Marner in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful book highlights the voices of women who have overcome trauma, embraced self-love, and chosen to rise stronger than ever before.Elizabeth’s chapter tells the origin story of The Be A Light Project. For years, she carried the weight of unspoken trauma, unsure how to share her experience with the world. Writing her chapter became both a healing journey and an act of courage. “Putting my story on paper lifted an anchor that had been holding me back,” Elizabeth explains. “For the first time, I felt free and empowered to tell our story authentically and preserve it forever in this book.”For Elizabeth, becoming a best-selling author is a milestone filled with pride and gratitude. “It took me almost thirty years to truly fall in love with myself,” she says. “The best is still ahead, and the fact that I get to share this achievement alongside 24 strong, beautiful women from around the globe is an absolute honor.”Through The Be A Light Project, Elizabeth works to improve brain health in rural Iowa, a community where stigma around mental health is still prevalent and resources are often difficult to access. Her mission is to bring hope, education, and connection directly to the people who need it most. “Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in rural communities, especially in the construction and agricultural industries,” Elizabeth explains. “We focus on breaking stigma around mental health through free programs, outreach events, and education. We succeed by meeting small communities where they are and speaking a language that feels familiar and safe.”Elizabeth’s story in EmpowerHER reflects her commitment to showing women that self-care, setting boundaries, and leading with love are acts of strength, not selfishness. “When you learn to accept your weaknesses, they may become your biggest superpower,” she says. “I want women to understand that loving themselves first allows everything else to fall into place.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is clear: “You are bold. You are beautiful. You deserve everything you’ve written on your vision board. Take that first step, one at a time, and write it down. You owe it to your eight-year-old self and to the woman you are becoming.”For more information about Elizabeth Marner and The Be A Light Project, please connect with her on Instagram or contact her via email at Elizabeth@bealightproject.com

