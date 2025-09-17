Structural Wood Screws Market Projected to Reach $6.39 Billion with 6.5 CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Man-Portable Structural Wood Screws Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Structural Wood Screws Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a consistent increase in the size of the structural wood screws market. It is projected to rise from $4.76 billion in 2024 to $4.96 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth during past years has been driven by the expansion of the furniture industry, escalated construction activities in different regions, increased funding in the worldwide construction sector, manufacturers' focus on effective pricing methods, and severe competition leading to minor product differentiation.

The market for structural wood screws is predicted to see substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $6.39 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This projected growth within the forecasted period can be attributed to factors such as increased government funding, escalating investments in commercial building projects such as hotels, hospitals, and educational facilities, a rise in the utilisation of structural wood screws in new residential developments, and evolving consumer habits. The major trends expected in this forecast period comprise innovations in screw technology, product customization, the introduction of heavy-duty wood screws, original design concepts, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Structural Wood Screws Market?

The expansion of the construction and furniture sectors is predicted to boost the structural wood screws market. The industries encompass a wide range of tasks, including the creation, design, production, and installation of edifices, buildings, furniture, and fixtures. In these sectors, structural wood screws are utilized to offer superior structural solidity, ensuring sturdy and long-lasting connections for wood-based furniture and structures. For example, the U.S. Census Bureau, a government institution in the United States, reported in July 2023 that construction spending in May 2023 is expected to be at an annual rate of $1,925.6 billion. This projected figure is 0.9% more than the April estimate of $1,909.0 billion and 2.4% higher than the May 2022 projection of $1,880.9 billion. Consequently, the progression of the construction and furniture sectors is facilitating the expansion of the structural wood screws market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Structural Wood Screws Market?

Major players in the Structural Wood Screws include:

• Lowes Companies Inc.

• SFS Group AG

• Simpson Strong Tie Co. Inc.

• Hillman Group Inc.

• Fischer International

• EJOT

• FORCH GmbH & Co.KG.

• primesource building products Inc.

• KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools Inc.

• Mitek Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Structural Wood Screws Industry?

Technological innovations are increasingly prevalent in the structural wood screws market and are a major market trend. To maintain competitiveness, key companies in the market are concentrating on technological improvements. For instance, FastenMaster Inc., an American manufacturer of structural wood screws, introduced the VersaLOK structural wood screw in January 2023. This heavy-duty screw is suitable for a wide array of outdoor and indoor wood-to-wood uses. The highly adaptable VersaLOK integrates the quick and simple installation of a LOK with the force of a half-inch lag bolt. The innovative fastener includes a TORX tap drive system for secure and steadied installation, as well as a flat head for flush fitting. Moreover, these powerful VerSaLOK fasteners were created for maximum strength and comprise a three-inch aggressive thread for enhanced holding power. Alongside being compliant with IBC/IRC codes (ICC-ES ESR-1078), VersaLOK fasteners have also been approved by ACQ and feature FastenMaster's unique ProjectLife coating, ensured for the project's lifespan.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Structural Wood Screws Market

The structural wood screws market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel

2) By Distribution Channels: Online Marketplaces, Hardware Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Construction, Furniture And Crafts, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Steel: Zinc-Plated Carbon Steel, Black Oxide Carbon Steel, Hot-Dipped Galvanized Carbon Steel

2) By Stainless Steel: Type 304 Stainless Steel, Type 316 Stainless Steel

Global Structural Wood Screws Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for structural wood screws and is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The report on the structural wood screws market covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

