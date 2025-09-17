Silicone Structural Glazing Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $61.38 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Silicone Structural Glazing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicone Structural Glazing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a considerable expansion of the silicone structural glazing market. Forecasted to rise from $42.8 billion in 2024 to $46.13 billion in 2025, it's expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The notable growth observed over this period can be credited to a range of factors including architectural style trends, rapid urbanization and a construction boom, improvements in energy efficiency alongside green building standards, safety regulations for buildings, and a soaring demand for natural light within structures.

The market for silicone structural glazing is projected to exhibit robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $61.38 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This impressive expansion during the forecast period is credited to the increased importance placed on environmentally friendly building materials, advancements in the design of glazing systems, concerted global efforts towards energy-efficient structures, urban restoration, and infrastructure projects, as well as resilience and seismic safety. Expected trends within the forecast timeframe include a surge in demand for energy-efficient structures, architectural creativity and aesthetic enhancement, use of superior silicone sealants, focus on safety measures and compliance, advances in glazing system technology, and market growth in developing economies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market?

The silicone structural glazing market is predicted to expand due to increasing requirements in the building and construction sector. The installation and assembly of project equipment and materials on-site, complying with approved construction specifications, contribute to construction. The silicon structural glazing system maintains the curtain wall, protecting the structure from exterior elements and conveying wind loads to the design. TST Europe, a Switzerland-based machinery parts manufacturer, reported in June 2023 that construction spending rose to $1.98 trillion in 2023, reflecting a 7.4% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for the building and construction industry acts as a driving force for the progression of the silicone structural glazing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Silicone Structural Glazing Market?

Major players in the Silicone Structural Glazing include:

• 3M Company

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• SCHOTT AG

• Sika AG

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Flachglas Wernberg GmbH

• Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Inc.

• Pecora Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Silicone Structural Glazing Market In The Future?

Product innovation is an emerging trend that is gaining significant traction in the silicone structural glazing market. A majority of the established players in this industry are focusing on developing innovative products to fortify their market presence. An illustrative example of this is YKK AP America Inc., a company specializing in the manufacturing of commercial facade systems and residential doors and windows. In April 2022, the company unveiled the YWW 60 XT Window Wall, an addition to their extensive line of window wall systems. The new YWW 60 XT model offers a multitude of options such as pre-glazed or field-glazed, internal or external glazing, captured, 2, 3 or 4-sided structural silicone glazing (SSG) capabilities, as well as dual-finish capability, in order to cater to a broad spectrum of unique architectural designs and applications. The standout quality of this product is its superior thermal efficiency, which is facilitated by 40 mm polyamide iso-struts, greater structural load-bearing capacity, and a mullion span that extends up to 12 feet.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Silicone Structural Glazing Market Growth

The silicone structural glazing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Four-Sided Structural, Two-Sided Structural, Total Vision Systems, Other Types

2) By Material: Glass, Metal, Other Materials

3) By End-User: Commercial, Public, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Four-Sided Structural: Fully Glazed Facades, Spandrel Panels, Curtain Walls

2) By Two-Sided Structural: Mullion-Glazed Systems, Window Systems

3) By Total Vision Systems: Transparent Glazing Systems, Structural Glass Roofs, Glass Canopies

4) By Other Types: Point Supported Glass Systems, Structural Silicone Glazing Systems For Retrofit Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Silicone Structural Glazing Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the silicone structural glazing market and is projected to continue growing. The report dissects this market across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

