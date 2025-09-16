G-Med Launches “G-Med Beyond” – Extending Real Physician Engagement Across Channels

The world’s largest global physician-only digital platform, today announced the launch of G-Med Beyond, a new omnichannel retargeting solution.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G-Med , the world’s largest global physician-only digital platform, today announced the launch of G-Med Beyond, a new omnichannel retargeting solution designed to extend healthcare brand engagement beyond G-Med’s platform.G-Med Beyond allows partners to reach the exact same opted-in, verified physician audience they engage on G-Med across social media and external platforms, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience for healthcare professionals.“With G-Med Beyond, we are giving clients the ability to stay connected with their most valuable audiences wherever they go,” said Ilan Ben Ezri, Co-Founder and CEO at G-Med. “It’s about maximizing visibility, strengthening brand recall, and creating an integrated, omnichannel journey for physicians worldwide.”Key Features of G-Med Beyond include: Retargeting of verified physicians across multiple channels outside G-Med, seamless integration with existing unbranded display banner campaigns, and the use of Standard IAB display banner sizes.Special 15-for-15 Retargeting Bonus: To mark the launch, G-Med is offering a 15-for-15 bonus: with every $15,000 investment in an Unbranded Display Banner campaign on G-Med, clients receive 15,000 complimentary impressions through G-Med Beyond.

