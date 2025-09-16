The 28th Universal Postal Union Congress convened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MACAU, September 16 - This Universal Postal Union Congress was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from September 7th to 20th, 2025. The meeting adopted a hybrid format combining online and in-person participation, with representatives from over 140 member countries in attendance. The Chinese delegation comprised representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Embassy of China in the UAE, Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, State Post Bureau, China Post Group Corporation, Hongkong Post, and Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau. Mr. Zhao Chongjiu, Director-General of the State Post Bureau, served as head of the delegation. Mr. Wang Jian, Vice President of China Post Group Corporation Limited; Ms. Leonia Tai, Postmaster General of Hong Kong Post; and Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, served as deputy heads of delegation.

This UPU Congress is responsible for formulating the postal strategy and work plan for the Dubai Cycle, electing new leadership and members of the Council of Administration, Postal Operations Council, and the Chairmanship, as well as reviewing major reform measures for the next four years. These include proposals concerning UPU product reform, terminal dues reform, and quality reform, along with revisions to UPU regulations. During the Congress, Mr. Zhao Chongjiu, head of the Chinese delegation, was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the 2025 UPU Global Leaders Summit, highlighting how China's postal sector has accelerated its transformation and upgrading under UPU guidance, actively fulfilling new missions entrusted by the new era, and making significant contributions to economic and social development. The Chinese delegation met with the Director General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union, Masahiko Metoki, extended an invitation for him to attend the “Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition.” At the Congress, the progress of preparations for “MACAO 2026”, along with its highlights, has been actively promoted.

At this UPU Congress, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau's Express Mail Service was honored with the “2024 Express Mail Customer Service Center - Customer Service Performance Award”, recognizing its outstanding performance in the field of express delivery services. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is committed to continuing to enhance service standards and providing customers with an even better service experience.