Construction works for pumping station and box culvert drain in Bacia Norte do Patane completed and phase of adjustments and trials commences

MACAU, September 16 - The construction works for pumping station and box culvert carried out by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) in phases were completed, and the acceptance inspections, adjustments and trials are currently carried out to achieve the best operation results. IAM believes that after the pumping station has officially entered into operation, the flooding caused by heavy rain in Fai Chi Kei district and Lam Mau district can be alleviated.

The recently completed pumping station and box culvert drain in Bacia Norte do Patane is divided into three parts, consisting of the pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane, the box culvert drain spanning a full length of 170 metres along the waterfront in Rua do Comandante João Belo and the box culvert drain spanning a full length of 268 metres in a section of Rua da Doca Seca. The mentioned facilities are connected to the existing box culvert drain in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau. The whole drainage system facilitates the collection of rainwater in the box culvert drain during heavy rain and the heavy drainage of the rainwater to the sea through the pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane. This will reduce the pressure on the drainage system in the districts of Fai Chi Kei, Doca do Lam Mau, San Kio and Horta e Costa and alleviate the flooding in the mentioned districts caused by heavy rain. The pumping station is also equipped with dirt interception capabilities for reducing the water pollution along the waterfront in Bacia Norte do Patane at the same time.

IAM has also constructed a new waterfront leisure area through this project. The total area of the leisure area is about 2,200 square metres, and the leisure area encompasses multiple functions, such as fitness area, children interaction area, viewing platform, etc. The leisure area is already open for public use. It is also merged with the existing Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei to provide a high-quality outdoor activity space for the public living in the area and comprehensively improve the leisure environment in the area. Furthermore, as construction works carried out by the works departments in the surroundings of Bacia Norte do Patane are still in progress, IAM reminds the public to pay attention to enclosure arrangements and traffic directions on site and stay safe.