Art Macao presents “City Pavilion” exhibition Pavilion of Vila Franca de Xira from Portugal showcases neo-realism artworks

MACAU, September 16 - The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” presents more than 30 exhibitions in six sections, namely the “Main Exhibition”, “Public Art Exhibition”, “City Pavilion”, “Special Exhibition”, “Local Curatorial Project” and various “Collateral Exhibition”. Among the highlights are the City Pavilions representing China and Portugal. The Pavilion of Portugal, “Pavilion of Vila Franca de Xira: The Reinvention of the Real - Portuguese Contemporary Art in the Museum of Neo-Realism Collection”, is currently open to the public at the Tap Seac Gallery. All are welcome to visit.

The planning of the section “City Pavilion” is closely aligned with the Macao SAR Government’s policies, aiming to enhance the strategic positioning of the “cultural exchange centre between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries”, and focuses on the development layout of “One Base” to foster deeper cultural exchanges. The Pavilion of Vila Franca de Xira, themed “The Reinvention of the Real”, is curated by David Santos and José Maçãs de Carvalho, showcasing Portuguese contemporary artworks from the Museum of Neo-Realism collection. The works are presented in a wide variety of media, including painting, installation, photography and video, which are created between 1999 and 2024. The exhibition corresponds to the Biennial’s theme “Hey, what brings you here?”, exploring the critical reshaping of reality through art, inviting the audience to engage in dialogue with contemporary society, and extending the aesthetic experience of art into a profound reflection on life.

Located on the banks of the Tejo River in Portugal, Vila Franca de Xira is renowned for its monuments related to bullfighting traditions and its rich cultural landscape. It is a cultural city that blends a long history with innovative vitality. Established in 2007, the Museum of Neo-Realism is located in the heart of Vila Franca de Xira, which boasts a diverse collection, particularly featuring works by prominent Portuguese artists of the 20th century. By continuously hosting innovative exhibitions, the Museum actively promotes the development of contemporary art, making it one of most representative artistic landmarks in Portugal.

The “Pavilion of Vila Franca de Xira: The Reinvention of the Real - Portuguese Contemporary Art in the Museum of Neo-realism Collection” is organised by the Consulate General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong and the Cultural Affairs Bureau, supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts Macau. The exhibition is jointly produced by the Instituto Português do Oriente (also known by its Portuguese acronym “IPOR”) and the Centre for Portuguese Culture and Language, and initiated by the City Council of Vila Franca de Xira and the Museum of Neo-Realism. The exhibition is held from today until 16 November, at the Tap Seac Gallery, and is open daily from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free.

