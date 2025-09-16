Residential property price index for May - July 2025
MACAU, September 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for May - July 2025 was 194.0, down by 1.1% over the previous period (April - June 2025). The index for existing residential units (208.9) decreased by 2.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units (232.8) went up by 8.3% on account of the launch of new properties during the reference period.
The indices for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (198.4) and Taipa & Coloane (250.5) dropped by 2.0% and 2.5% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 3.3% and 2.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 0.5%.
Analysed by usable floor area, the price indices for residential units with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with an area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.5% and 1.3% respectively from the previous period. In terms of high-and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.9%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 1.7%.
In comparison with May - July 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 10.4%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (191.6) and Taipa & Coloane (203.6) falling by 10.3% and 10.6% respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.