Residential property price index for May - July 2025

MACAU, September 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for May - July 2025 was 194.0, down by 1.1% over the previous period (April - June 2025). The index for existing residential units (208.9) decreased by 2.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units (232.8) went up by 8.3% on account of the launch of new properties during the reference period.

The indices for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (198.4) and Taipa & Coloane (250.5) dropped by 2.0% and 2.5% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 3.3% and 2.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 0.5%.

Analysed by usable floor area, the price indices for residential units with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with an area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.5% and 1.3% respectively from the previous period. In terms of high-and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 1.9%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 1.7%.

In comparison with May - July 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 10.4%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (191.6) and Taipa & Coloane (203.6) falling by 10.3% and 10.6% respectively.

