Enhancing Collaboration of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to Propel High-quality Development of the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, September 16 - The 3rd Business Conference on the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was hosted at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Centre from 15 to 16 September 2025. Distinguished figures including Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Jiang Xinzhi, Governor of Guangdong Province Wang Weizhong, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Ren Hongbin, President of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Liu Jun, delivered opening remarks and video speeches at the opening ceremony held on 15 September.

This Conference was a collaborative effort of CCPIT, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Macao SAR Government. Themed “Empowering the Greater Bay Area to Create New Opportunities”, the event aimed to foster collaboration among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, tackle global challenges and drive high-quality development in key areas such as the international supply chain, finance, law, artificial intelligence and biomedicine. This endeavour is poised to generate fresh momentum for the establishment of a vibrant and globally competitive first-class bay area. Over 1,200 representatives of political and commercial sectors from 30 countries participated in the event. A Macao delegation of nearly 60 businesspeople from various sectors, led by Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Tai Kin Ip and IPIM president Alex Che, also participated in the event.

Highlighting Key Sectors to Cultivate Collaborative Innovation

The two-day conference features a comprehensive agenda with several notable programmes, including the “Report on Supply Chain Enhancement in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” released at the opening ceremony, the launch ceremony for the “Provisional Guidelines for Arbitration in the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone”, and the inauguration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area MICE Industry Alliance.

During the pivotal plenary session focused on “Building a Resilient Bay Area: Collaborative Innovation of International Supply Chain and Responding Global Trade Risk”, IPIM president Alex Che delivered a speech, highlighting the Macao SAR government’s progress in planning and preparing the four major projects, including the Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park and the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, with the aim of optimising Macao’s scientific and technological innovation environment, deepening the integration and co-operation between technology innovation and industries, and speeding up the transformation of the R&D results. By leveraging the China-PSCs platform and international MICE advantages, and promoting international co-operation in the industrial chain and supply chain, it can assist GBA enterprises in improving their scientific and technological innovation, thereby enhancing the resilience of their supply chain.

Four parallel seminars took place in the afternoon, focusing on topics such as cross-border financial co-operation in the Greater Bay Area, commercial law, and Guangdong-Hong Kong artificial intelligence co-operation, and Guangdong-Macao biomedicine industry. Representatives from Macao’s political and business circles participated in the seminars, actively engaging in detailed discussions on the development prospects of the Greater Bay Area.

Field Inspections Arranged to Foster Co-ordinated Industrial Development

Subsequent to the conference, industry promotion and enterprise matching activities were conducted to facilitate exchanges and collaboration among the participating companies. Two field inspection delegations were organised to visit Shenzhen with focuses on technological innovation and high-end services, and Foshan with highlights the advantages of intelligent manufacturing. The field inspections providing them a platform for profound exchanges and industrial matching, thereby advancing the co-ordinated development of industries and solidifying the common development and economic prosperity in the Greater Bay Area.