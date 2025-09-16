TerraOne Launches Sustainable Investment Platform for Global Climate and Food Security

Jose Rozinei da Silva - CEO

TerraOne’s first pilot unites Brazil’s coffee sector, government, and global partners to set a new standard for climate and food security.

TerraOne was born to fill the gap in climate transition, offering robust governance standards and integrating cutting-edge technology with globally recognized financial instruments” — Jose Rozinei da Silva - CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TerraOne: Pioneering Sustainable Investment for a Global ImpactCombining over 40 years of experience with global banks, Marcelo de Andrade, along with his partner José Rozinei da Silva, announces the launch of TerraOne, a new sustainable investment platform that merges technology, finance, and nature into a unique ecosystem.Designed to address the challenges of climate transition and food security, TerraOne integrates parametric insurance, decarbonization strategies, productivity enhancement, and biodiversity monetization. The model offers protection against climate risks while generating additional revenue through carbon credits and opening doors to higher-value markets.For investors, this proposal represents a strategic opportunity to access a balanced portfolio with measurable financial returns and social and environmental impact. The platform also positions itself as a long-term partner for agricultural supply chains, strengthening the resilience of producers and ensuring stability for global buyers.Global Leadership from New YorkLeading the project is José Rozinei da Silva, a lawyer with a solid education and strategic vision. With an LL.M. and specialization in finance from Columbia Business School in New York, José has built his career as a bridge between emerging markets and major global financial centers. Operating directly from New York, he leads the development of TerraOne with privileged access to major investment funds and project structurers on Wall Street.His experience as an international lawyer and his ability to create sophisticated legal and financial arrangements allow TerraOne to offer investors the security needed to allocate capital to sustainable assets while ensuring transparency and credibility for governments and local partners. José has also stood out for his work in creating innovative models that integrate nature and finance, bringing together rural producers, regulators, and global investment institutions."We are at a turning point. The climate transition requires new, more reliable, and scalable structures that provide security for investors and generate value for communities and governments. TerraOne was born to fill this gap, offering robust governance standards and integrating cutting-edge technology with globally recognized financial instruments," highlights José Rozinei da Silva.Transformative Leadership in BrazilComplementing this vision, Marcelo de Andrade has stood out in Brazil and internationally for his ability to consolidate governments, companies, and civil society around the climate agenda. Recognized for his leadership, Marcelo was named "Lead Ambassador" in Brazil to implement and manage the Sustainable Markets Initiative ( SMI ), a project conceived and led by His Majesty King Charles III (Monarch of the United Kingdom), where he works to mobilize large volumes of capital focused on investing in solutions that connect nature and the economy on a global scale.With a career that combines experience with global banks, socio-environmental entrepreneurship, and direct dialogue with political and corporate leaders, Marcelo has been one of the most influential voices in articulating strategies that unite environmental impact with financial solidity. His fieldwork in Brazil and internationally (67 countries in 40 years of work in the sector), combined with engagement in international forums, provides TerraOne with an essential differential: the ability to connect local agendas to global commitments for ecological transition and decarbonization."We are building a path where producers, investors, and governments can thrive together. TerraOne is not just a financial platform; it is a space of trust and collaboration, where innovation, rural producers, nature, and the economy walk side by side," says Marcelo de Andrade.An Ecosystem for Global ScaleTerraOne emerges with the purpose of integrating three fundamental dimensions of climate transition and food security:Technology: Use of satellite data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to monitor, verify, and ensure the traceability of natural assets and environmental credits.Finance: Development of structures that allow the securitization of natural assets, attracting institutional capital with standards equivalent to those of Wall Street.Nature/Social: Valuation of biodiversity, regenerative agricultural practices, and local communities that are guardians of ecosystems.By uniting these three layers, TerraOne transforms complex assets into standardized, scalable, and investable instruments, ensuring not only competitive financial returns but also tangible results for emission mitigation, environmental conservation, and social inclusion.Opportunity for InvestorsAt a time when the global sustainable finance market exceeds trillions of dollars but still faces standardization and credibility challenges, TerraOne positions itself as a strategic player. The model offers:Balanced Portfolio: Combination of revenue from carbon credits, parametric insurance, and biodiversity valuation.Measurable Impact: Clear and auditable metrics that ensure investors that every dollar applied generates verifiable financial, environmental, and social results.Supply Chain Resilience: Mechanisms that reduce supply risks and increase predictability for global agricultural commodity buyers.Robust Governance: Integration of legal, financial, and socio-environmental expertise, ensuring transparency and trust for all parties involved.A Platform Representing a New StandardTerraOne’s ambition goes beyond creating a financial product: it launches its first pilot involving Brazil’s second-largest coffee cooperative, Mapa , the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, the Conselho Nacional do Café (CNC) , global reinsurance companies, and suppliers worldwide.Uniting José Rozinei da Silva’s leadership in New York, his access to international funds, and legal and financial expertise, with Marcelo de Andrade’s proven ability to mobilize governments and markets, TerraOne symbolizes a rare convergence of strategic vision, execution, and legitimacy.By bridging Wall Street, cooperatives, and governments, TerraOne sets a global standard.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.