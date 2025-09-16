Biochar Market Emerging Trends, Research Investments & Competitive Landscape

Biochar Market, by Production Technology

BIOSORRA launched a biochar production facility in Thika, Kenya, to supply biochar to Kenya Nut Company, supporting sustainable farming practices in East Africa

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biochar market was valued at $204.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $695.1 million by 2031, expanding at a strong CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031, according to Allied Market Research.Biochar has gained traction across multiple industries, with agriculture emerging as the primary application. In farming, biochar enhances soil fertility, improves nutrient and water retention, boosts crop yields, and supports long-term soil health. Beyond agriculture, it contributes to carbon sequestration, turning organic waste into a valuable resource that lowers greenhouse gas emissions. Biochar is also being applied in environmental remediation, construction (for insulation materials), and clean energy production.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11816 Market DynamicsThe rising adoption of pyrolysis technology has played a pivotal role in scaling the market. Pyrolysis not only transforms agricultural and municipal waste into biochar but also produces by-products such as bio-oil and syngas, minimizing harmful emissions of CO₂ and methane compared to traditional burning practices. This dual advantage waste management and renewable resource generation—is fueling demand worldwide.However, challenges remain. Environmental concerns such as soil compaction, erosion, and contamination risks associated with large-scale biochar application persist. Moreover, limited awareness in regions like South America, Africa, and parts of Asia-Pacific has slowed adoption, despite significant potential benefits for farmers.Key PlayersMajor companies profiled in the biochar market include:- Biochar Supreme- Airex Energy Inc.- Proactive Agriculture- Karr Group Co. (KGC)- Carbofex Ltd.- Coaltec Energy USA- Frontline Bioenergy Ltd.- Pacific Biochar Production- Arsta Eco Pvt Ltd- FARM2ENERGY Private LimitedRecent Industry Developments:- Nov 2023 – BIOSORRA launched a biochar production facility in Thika, Kenya, to supply biochar to Kenya Nut Company, supporting sustainable farming practices in East Africa.- Dec 2023 – Global food giants including Mars, McCain Foods, McDonald’s, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, and Waitrose collaborated on regenerative agriculture initiatives across India, the UK, and the U.S.- Dec 2023 – Carbonfuture, in partnership with Exomad Green (Bolivia), signed an agreement with Microsoft to deliver over 32,000 tons of carbon dioxide removal credits, advancing Microsoft’s carbon-negative 2030 target.- Mar 2024 – India’s Agriculture Department and Nuziveedu Seeds distributed 200 metric tons of biochar to farmers in Telangana. Produced from cow dung and maize shanks, this biochar enhanced soil aeration, nutrient retention, and moisture capacity.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biochar-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.