'Practical Journal ‘Ducks in a Row’ Guides Readers to Plan Ahead with Peace of Mind'

“Ducks in a Row: A practical workbook to help families organize wills, wishes, and important documents with peace of mind.”

“Author JEC launches a practical guide with checklists and worksheets to reduce stress and bring peace of mind to families.”

Preparation isn’t about fear; it’s about love. This book helps you protect what matters most, simply and stress-free.”” — JEC

BLED, GORENJSKA, SLOVENIA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global population ages and caregiving responsibilities increase, author J.E.C. has released Ducks in a Row: How to Get Your Will, Wishes, and Wallet Sorted Before You Go. This practical workbook bridges the gap between financial planning and legal preparedness, helping families organize critical documents — from wills and inheritance instructions to bank accounts, medical directives, and personal notes — with clarity and peace of mind.Unlike traditional legal or financial guides filled with complex terminology, Ducks in a Row provides a straightforward and compassionate approach. Each chapter walks readers step by step through one area of preparation, with tick boxes and space to record key information. By the end, families have a single resource that reduces confusion and stress during life’s most difficult transitions.“Too many families are left struggling because essential details were never written down,” says author J.E.C. “This workbook makes the process less overwhelming. It’s about giving your loved ones peace of mind, not leaving them with questions.”The journal format makes Ducks in a Row especially useful for older adults, caregivers, and anyone who wants to protect their family from unnecessary legal and financial challenges. It also serves as a practical resource for professionals, including attorneys, financial advisors, and estate planners, who wish to recommend a clear, client-friendly tool.Ducks in a Row is available now in paperback and Kindle editions on AmazonAbout the AuthorJ.E.C. is the pen name of an author dedicated to making life’s most sensitive conversations easier. Drawing on personal experience with family caregiving and planning, J.E.C. creates practical tools that reduce stress, bring order, and ensure peace of mind for readers and their loved ones.

