'Practical Journal ‘Ducks in a Row’ Guides Readers to Plan Ahead with Peace of Mind'
“Author JEC launches a practical guide with checklists and worksheets to reduce stress and bring peace of mind to families.”
Unlike traditional legal or financial guides filled with complex terminology, Ducks in a Row provides a straightforward and compassionate approach. Each chapter walks readers step by step through one area of preparation, with tick boxes and space to record key information. By the end, families have a single resource that reduces confusion and stress during life’s most difficult transitions.
“Too many families are left struggling because essential details were never written down,” says author J.E.C. “This workbook makes the process less overwhelming. It’s about giving your loved ones peace of mind, not leaving them with questions.”
The journal format makes Ducks in a Row especially useful for older adults, caregivers, and anyone who wants to protect their family from unnecessary legal and financial challenges. It also serves as a practical resource for professionals, including attorneys, financial advisors, and estate planners, who wish to recommend a clear, client-friendly tool.
Ducks in a Row is available now in paperback and Kindle editions
.
About the Author
J.E.C. is the pen name of an author dedicated to making life’s most sensitive conversations easier. Drawing on personal experience with family caregiving and planning, J.E.C. creates practical tools that reduce stress, bring order, and ensure peace of mind for readers and their loved ones.
