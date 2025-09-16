Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels

Ministers, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

On behalf of the Republic of South Africa and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, it gives me great pleasure to be speaking to you on the occasion of the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels.

Despite being one of the more carbon-intensive economies, South Africa has made significant strides in advancing the decarbonisation of its economy. The intention is therefore to utilise this meeting platform to enhance our efforts in line with global momentum on sustainable fuels in collaboration with relevant countries and international organisations.

Sustainable fuels play a critical role in advancing our decarbonisation efforts by providing fuels that can power our industries, transport systems, and economies, while reducing the greenhouse gas emissions in support of the country’s climate change-related commitments.

One of the key drivers of expanding the scale-up, production and utilisation of sustainable fuels is the creation of robust policy and regulatory frameworks as well as promoting the support and collaboration in research, development and innovation aimed at cost reduction and deployment of key technologies and infrastructure for sustainable fuels, including carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS). South Africa has already adopted comprehensive policies on hydrogen and has also broadened its decarbonisation strategy to include biofuels and carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS).

Through the Biofuel Regulatory Framework (BRF), South Africa has a framework that provides the mandatory blending regulations, feedstock protocols, and biofuels selection for manufacturers. The framework also aims to address matters such as cost recovery mechanisms, biofuels subsidies and support mechanisms for manufacturers.

South Africa is also supporting the CoalCO₂-X Research, Development and Innovation Flagship Programme (also referred to as Carbon Capture and Use (CCU)) focused on piloting the carbon capture and use (CCU) technology in South Africa in support of South Africa’s transition towards a low carbon economy.

By building global supply chains and forging cross-border projects, we can ensure that sustainable fuels flow seamlessly across regions, strengthening both energy security and economic resilience.

In conclusion, the creation of a sustainable fuel future must also incorporate just, inclusive and transformative principles. Training, reskilling, and knowledge transfer will ensure that the transition creates jobs, builds industries, and uplifts communities across the globe.

I thank you.

