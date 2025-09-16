Resuscitation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 12.4 Bn by 2032 | 5% CAGR Growth & Emerging Healthcare Innovations

Resuscitation Devices Market Resuscitation Devices Market Segment

Resuscitation Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 12.4 Bn by 2032.

Growing cardiac and respiratory emergencies are accelerating global demand for resuscitation devices, with innovation shaping the future of emergency care.” — Navneet Kaur

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cardiac arrests and respiratory crises rising globally, resuscitation devices are no longer optional, they’re becoming the frontline of survival. The Global Resuscitation Devices Market , valued at USD 8.39 Bn in 2024, is projected to reach USD 12.4 Bn by 2032 at 5% CAGRStellar Market Research reveals how the Resuscitation Devices Market is entering a breakthrough era, where AI-driven defibrillators, smart CPR systems, and advanced airway solutions are redefining emergency care. With chronic diseases and aging populations fueling demand, North America leads today—but as global rivals innovate fast and Medtronic pushes boundaries with smart ICDs and brain modulation, the critical question remains: who will dominate the next chapter of life-saving technology?“Resuscitation Devices Market on the Brink of Breakthrough as Cardiac and Respiratory Emergencies Surge”As cardiac arrests and respiratory crises surge worldwide, resuscitation devices are no longer optional, they’re becoming the frontline of survival. With aging populations and chronic illnesses accelerating the demand for faster, smarter interventions, the market is on the brink of a breakthrough that could redefine emergency care.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Resuscitation-Devices-Market/2798 “Connected Resuscitation Devices Poised to Revolutionize Critical Care, What Comes Next?”Smarter, connected resuscitation devices are ushering in a new era of emergency care. From AI-driven predictive analytics to cloud-linked AEDs with real-time feedback, these innovations promise faster interventions, better outcomes, and a transformative shift in how critical care is delivered worldwide. Could this be the breakthrough that redefines the future of life-saving technology?“Advanced CPR and Ventilation Devices Promise More, But Who Will Operate Them?”While advanced technologies like mechanical CPR devices and ventilators promise life-saving precision, their true impact depends on skilled professionals at the frontline. A global shortage of trained emergency responders and inadequate hands-on training often undermines these innovations, raising a critical question: can technology alone overcome the gap in expertise that continues to hinder patient outcomes?RisksOpportunitiesHigh device costs, shortage of trained responders, unequal access.AI defibrillators, connected AEDs, pediatric solutions.“Resuscitation Devices Market Dynamics Intensify, But Who Will Set the Pace for Growth?”The resuscitation devices market is shifting fast, airway management devices now lead demand amid rising COPD and asthma cases, while adults drive growth with soaring cardiovascular disease rates and next-gen AED adoption. Hospitals dominate purchases through bulk buying and donations, but the big question remains: which segment will define the next chapter of life-saving innovation?Resuscitation Devices Market Key Trends:AI and connectivity: Reshaping the market, with wearable defibrillators now offering continuous rhythm analysis and enhanced monitoring for home-care settings.Rising Chronic Diseases: The growing burden of COPD and acute cardiac events is driving demand for advanced respiratory and cardiac resuscitation devices.Every year, over 17 million people die from cardiovascular diseases worldwide—creating a massive unmet need for next-gen resuscitation technologies.“Resuscitation Devices Market Heats Up with Game-Changing Launches Across Defibrillators, Airway Kits, and CPR Systems”March 2025 – Medtronic (US) launched the Next-Gen Lifepak CR3 Defibrillator with AI-powered rhythm analysis and 50% faster shock delivery to improve cardiac arrest outcomes.October 2024 – Zoll Medical Corporation (US) unveiled the AutoPulse2.0, an advanced mechanical CPR system delivering real-time compression feedback and boosting survival rates by 25%.January 2025 – Cardiac Science (US) launched the PowerheartG7 AED, the first defibrillator with multilingual voice prompts and 5G connectivity for remote EMS guidance.June 2024 – Smiths Medical (US) introduced the PortexEmergency Airway Kit, integrating video laryngoscopy with single-use blades to enable faster, safer intubations.September 2024 – Stryker Corporation (US) launched the LUCAS4.0, a lighter, battery-powered chest compression system with auto-adjusting depth for both pediatric and adult patients.“Aging Populations and Innovation Fuel North America’s Market Strength, But Is Dominance at Risk?”North America leads today, but with Asia-Pacific’s aging populations and rapid hospital build-outs, the race for leadership is intensifying. In 2024, North America claimed the largest share of the global resuscitation devices market, powered by a rapidly aging population, rising rates of cardiac and respiratory diseases, and a steady stream of technological breakthroughs. With innovation and demand converging, the region stands at the forefront of growth, yet the question remains: can North America maintain its dominance as global competition intensifies?“From Smart ICDs to Brain Modulation, Will Medtronic Set a New Standard in Emergency and Critical Care?”Medtronic’s FDA-approved Reveal LINQ XC ICD brings remote monitoring and a smaller, patient-friendly design to the forefront of resuscitation care. At the same time, its bold push into brain modulation, using implants to disrupt pain signals in real time, signals a strategy to redefine both emergency response and patient outcomes. The question is: how far can these innovations take the future of life-saving technology?👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Resuscitation-Devices-Market/2798 Key Players of Resuscitation Devices MarketNorth AmericaMedtronic (US)Zoll Medical Corporation (US)Cardiac Science (US)Smith’s Medical (US)Stryker Corporation (US)GE Healthcare (US)Physio-Control (US)Cardinal Health (US)Teleflex (US)Salter Labs (US)LifeWatch (Canada)EuropeFlexicare (UK)Beurer GmbH (Germany)KARL STORZ (Germany)Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)Vita Medical (Germany)Beurer GmbH (Germany)Asia PacificPhilips Healthcare (APAC operations) (China)Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. (China)Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan)LSM Lifesciences (South Korea)BPL Medical Technologies (India)Middle East & AfricaProMed Solutions (UAE)South AmericaFanem Ltda (Brazil)Instramed Indústria Médico Hospitalar Ltda (Brazil)Resuscitation devices are shifting from passive tools to intelligent life-saving systems. 