Hard Surface Flooring Market Expanding With $52.5 Billion at 5.7 CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Hard Surface Flooring Market From 2024 To 2029?

The continuous growth in the market size for hard surface flooring has been noted in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $40.2 billion in 2024 to $41.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors such as urbanization, an increase in population, the expanding housing market, economic progress, and lifestyle modifications contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Expectations indicate a robust expansion in the hard surface flooring market in the forthcoming years, with its size projected to reach $52.5 billion by 2029. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The anticipated boost during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as eco-friendly building strategies, escalating demand for luxurious and personalized floorings, the surge in residential and commercial construction endeavors, growth in the real estate sector, as well as renovation and remodeling activities. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends like the growing preference for luxury vinyl tiles, an enhanced emphasis on sustainable and environmentally-friendly flooring choices, utilization of digital printing technology, the need for seamless and low-maintenance flooring solutions, and a mounting interest in modular and customizable flooring designs.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hard Surface Flooring Market?

The surge in construction activities is set to boost the expansion of the hard surface flooring market. The term construction activities pertains to operations centered around building or installation processes. Hard surface flooring, recognized for its durability, reliability, and easy maintenance attributes, is a prevalent building material. It caters to both practical and aesthetic needs in buildings, making it a preferred choice for both commercial and residential sectors. The benefits range from easy upkeep, practicality, personalization, to durability. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government body from Australia, reported in July 2023 that the dwellings under construction escalated by 1.3% in the March quarter of 2023, hitting a high of 240,813 units. This outdid the prior record in the March 2022 quarter of 240,065 units. Thus, the escalating construction activities act as a catapult propelling the hard surface flooring market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hard Surface Flooring Market?

Major players in the Hard Surface Flooring include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Tarkett S.A.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Dal-Tile International Inc.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Interface Inc.

• LL Flooring Holdings Inc.

• Gerflor Group

• Mannington Mills Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hard Surface Flooring Market?

The surge in technological advancements is a notable trend in the hard-surface flooring market. Key companies in this industry are concentrating on adopting innovative technologies and solutions to maintain their market standing. Take for example Bjelin Sweden AB, a hardwood flooring manufacturer based in Sweden, that rolled out its new hardened wood 3.0-floor range in April 2023. This product line introduces an updated range of water-resistant hardwood floors, with enhanced colors, patterns, and technologies that allow for an easy, lasting, and watertight assembly. Notably, these advanced hardwood floors incorporate Bjelin's proprietary Woodura technology, an exceptional process for crafting eco-friendly wooden floors. With this technology, production is tenfold for the same amount of wood, and the resulting floors are up to thrice as resilient as traditional wooden floors.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hard Surface Flooring Market Segments

The hard surface flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Vinyl Flooring, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile, Rubber Flooring, Cork Flooring, Asphalt Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, Other Materials

2) By Surface Type: Seamless Flooring, Wood Flooring, Laminate Flooring

3) By Installation Type: Glue-Down, Floating, Nail Or Staple, Click-Lock

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Vinyl Flooring: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP), Vinyl Sheet

2) By Vinyl Sheet: Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet, Heterogeneous Vinyl Sheet

3) By Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT): Standard VCT, High-Performance VCT

4) By Rubber Flooring: Rolled Rubber Flooring, Rubber Tiles

5) By Cork Flooring: Unfinished Cork Flooring, Finished Cork Flooring

6) By Asphalt Flooring: Asphalt Tiles, Asphalt Sheet Flooring

7) By Linoleum Flooring: Linoleum Tiles, Linoleum Sheets

8) By Other Materials: Concrete Flooring, Ceramic Tile, Stone Flooring

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hard Surface Flooring Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the hard surface flooring market. However, the region projected to grow the fastest in the upcoming years is Asia-Pacific. The report on the hard surface flooring market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

