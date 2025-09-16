FLYING FLEA SHOWCASES THE CLASSIC STYLE FF.C6 AT THE BRIDGE IN NEW YORK AHEAD OF ITS US LAUNCH IN 2026

A sophisticated mix between design and technology, Flying Flea was the only motorcycle brand invited to participate at one of America’s most prestigious events

The brand reimagined the display stages at The Bridge as immersive art installations, covered in recycled parachute materials, in a nod to Flying Flea’s heritage” — Flying Flea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinforcing its presence in the United States, Flying Flea hosted a striking showcase at The Bridge IX, one of the world’s most exclusive gatherings for automotive and design culture. The only motorcycle brand invited to participate, this was Flying Flea’s second showcase in the USA – following a stateside debut at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year and ahead of its launch slated for 2026.

Set against the historic backdrop of the Bridgehampton Golf Club in the Hamptons, The Bridge IX brought together a carefully curated community of collectors, tastemakers, and partners to experience rare automobiles and motorcycles in an intimate setting.

The Flying Flea installation brought the brand’s “Live Lightly” philosophy to life by blending design, craftsmanship, and artistry with a conscious use of recycled materials. At the heart of the installation, Flying Flea unveiled its upcoming classic styled FF.C6 electric motorcycle, which is inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, but built for the urban future. The display was brought to life through a bespoke stage architecture, designed as an immersive art installation. The hand-crafted design featured custom-built wooden stages upholstered in recycled vintage parachute fabric, in homage to the Flying Flea’s origins as a nimble bike parachuted onto the battlefields of WWII. Just as Live Lightly encourages riders to move through the world with freedom, style, and a smaller footprint, the installation embodied the same values in its making. Every detail, from the careful craftsmanship to the creative repurposing of materials reflected a balance of authenticity and responsibility.

The showcase at The Bridge IX follows a series of creative collaborations for Flying Flea, including its recent takeover at the Paris Design Week with École Duperré. With its presence at The Bridge, Flying Flea signalled the next step in expanding its global footprint and positioning urban mobility as a cultural experience. Further showcases across the US, and across the world, will follow right up until the first deliveries in 2026.

About Flying Flea

Flying Flea, endorsed by Royal Enfield, is the new city+ mobility brand that is created to explore a new dimension of mobility - one that is smart, lightweight and sophisticated. Operating at the intersection of design, cutting-edge technology and lifestyle, Flying Flea is all set to usher in a new era for city+ mobility with its category-defining smart products in the global mobility space and beyond.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1940 Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle, an engineering marvel that was purpose-built to be air-dropped by parachute, Flying Flea is built to deliver a smart, nimble and agile ride experience for a new generation of riders that are connected, design-aware and ready to embrace the future of city+ mobility. A sophisticated mix between authentic design and cutting-edge technology, it will launch its first products, the classic-styled FF.C6, by early 2026, followed by the scrambler-styled FF.S6.

The Flying Flea team boasts a class-leading team of more than 200+ engineers in the UK and India, allowing the team to develop its own motor, battery, BMS and custom software for its line of connected electric vehicles. With more than 45 patent applications filed for native and connected applications, end-to-end technology for the Flying Flea has been developed in-house, in partnership with industry-leading experts and brands at the Flying Flea Technology Center. The brand has set up an exclusive Flying Flea manufacturing space within Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal.

Marking a significant recognition and affirmation of the brand’s design-first ethos, Flying Flea recently won the prestigious Red Dot Award for its classic-styled, Flying Flea C6, under the ‘Design Concept’ category.

