Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on celebrating World Ozone Day 2025

South Africa joins the world in celebrating World Ozone Day 2025, also known as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, which is observed annually on 16 September as a global reminder of the importance of protecting the ozone layer.

The ozone layer is the invisible shield in the Earth’s stratosphere that absorbs most of the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun preventing them from reaching the surface thus protecting humans, animals, plants, biodiversity, oceans and ecosystems from extensive damage. Without the ozone layer, there would be significantly higher cases of skin cancers, cataracts, crop failures, biodiversity loss and long-term damages to oceans and ecosystems.

“This day is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of ozone protection, while also highlighting it as an important key in the fight against climate change as many of the ozone depleting chemicals are potent greenhouse gases,” said Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The theme for World Ozone Day 2025, From Science to Global Action, captures the scientific essence of the global ozone protection journey – remembering how the world united to respond after the 1970s to 1980s discovery that human-made chemicals had caused severe thinning of the ozone layer. This thinning created the “ozone hole” over the Antarctica. Subsequently, nations from around the globe gathered 40 years ago, under the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone, where they agreed to take appropriate measures to protect the ozone layer. This gathering culminated in the 1987 signing of the Montreal Protocol on substances that Depletes the Ozone Layer.



Since then, South Africa has made some progress. We have phased out chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) which are widely used in air conditioners, refrigerators and aerosols sprays; halons used in fire extinguishers; while some of the hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) used in refrigerators, air conditioners, and foam sector, are being phased down.

The Ventilation Refrigeration Air-conditioning and Heat Pump industries is also making progress in efforts to save our ozone layer by adopting safer refrigerants and investing in sustainable technologies as well as training employees on best practices and monitoring refrigerant use. Furthermore, some individuals and communities have become more conscious of their choices – they contribute to ozone protection by choosing energy-efficient appliances, servicing air conditioners and refrigerators, and safe disposal of old equipment.

There have also been significant developments toward the reduction of carbon emissions as part of the Just Energy Transition – for instance, Minister George recently published the draft National Greenhouse Gas Carbon Budget and Mitigation Plan Regulations, which will facilitate South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy and ensure compliance with international obligations. Another carbon emission reduction effort includes the stricter exemptions for Eskom power stations, where each facility has to adhere to stringent conditions to mitigate the impacts of non-compliance with the minimum emission standards, while balancing energy security, economic stability, and environmental protection.

“Much more needs to be done and each one of us plays a part in securing a healthier atmosphere and the recovery of the ozone layer, not only for the present, but for the benefit of future generations,” said Minister George.

