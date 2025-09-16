Overhead Cranes Market to Surpass $5.04 Billion by 2027, Growing at 4.9% CAGR | Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, " Overhead Cranes Market by Type (Single Girder and Double Girder), Business Type (OEM and Aftersales), and End User (Automotive, Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Aerospace, Shipyards, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the study, the global overhead cranes market generated $3.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Download Report Sample (236 Pages PDF with Insights) @Key Market DriversInfrastructure investment: Governments worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure development, boosting demand for overhead cranes.Workplace safety: Industries are prioritizing safety by adopting cranes that minimize accidents and risks.Cost optimization: Automated cranes reduce labor costs and improve time efficiency.However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled operators and supply chain delays remain. On the bright side, rising investments in manufacturing present strong growth opportunities for the sector.Impact of Covid-19Temporary slowdown: Manufacturing and international trade disruptions during lockdowns delayed production and deliveries.Gradual recovery: With governments easing restrictions, demand is expected to rebound quickly as construction and industrial activity resumes.Segment InsightsBy Type: Single Girder LeadsThe single girder segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Their popularity is driven by rising adoption among SMEs and aftermarket service providers.By Business Type: OEM Dominates, Aftersales RisingOEMs contributed over two-thirds of total revenue in 2019, driven by the use of high-quality materials for durability.Aftersales services are expected to post the highest CAGR of 5.7%, as major players expand service offerings to ensure customer satisfaction.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Overhead Cranes Market:Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific held nearly half of the global market in 2019 and is forecast to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 5.4% by 2027. Growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and manufacturing investments in emerging economies.North America is also expected to grow steadily at a 4.0% CAGR, supported by advancements in industrial automation.Key Market PlayersMajor companies shaping the overhead cranes industry include:ABUS Kransysteme GmbHColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)EMH, Inc.GH Cranes & ComponentsGorbel CranesKito CorporationKonecranes PlcRalf Teichmann GmbHSumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.Weihua GroupInterested in Procure Data? 