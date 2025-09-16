National Treasury opens media registration for 8th African Union Commission’s Specialized Technical Committee, 2 to 3 Oct

Media registration is now open for the African Union Commission’s 8th Session of the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration.

The 2025 session will be attended by Ministers and other executive leaders from the African Continent under the theme: “Bridging Africa’s Health Financing Gap in a Changing Geo-Economic Context: Challenges and Potential Solutions.”

The large segment of the meetings will take place behind closed doors. Media are invited to cover the opening session and the closing press conference.

Opening session

Date: 02 October 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:00

Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R Tambo Airport

Closing press conference

Date: 03 October 2025

Time: 14:30

Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R Tambo Airport

The opening session and closing press conference will be livestreamed on the respective YouTube channels of the African Union and National Treasury of South Africa.

Objectives of the STC

To encourage a shared understanding of Africa’s health financing landscape in light of evolving global and regional economic dynamics

To deepen collaboration between health and finance policymakers across AU Member States

To identify scalable and context-appropriate financing mechanisms for resilient, equitable, and universal health systems

To consolidate and articulate a common African position on health financing in preparation for upcoming global policymaking forums including COP30, and the South Africa G20 Presidency

To catalyze concrete commitments on domestic financing, expenditure efficiency, and pandemic preparedness and response

Expected outcomes

A Ministerial Declaration outlining consensus on bridging the health financing gap, supported by endorsed policy options

A Continental Framework for Health Financing Acceleration grounded in the principles of sustainability, equity, and resilience

Strengthened coordination platforms between AU departments, RECs, and national focal points for health and finance

Technical assistance roadmaps from partners (AfDB, Africa CDC) tailored to country priorities

Register by Wednesday, 24 September 2025 at 15:00 SAST.

Enquiries:

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

E-mail: ochiengj@africanunion.org

