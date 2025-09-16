Higher Education and Training and Takealot Group sign landmark MoU to bridge skills gaps, 17 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, in partnership with the Takealot Group, would like to invite members of the media to the official signing ceremony of a strategic youth skills development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Takealot Group and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

The landmark MoU, facilitated by the Deputy Minister Gondwe's Office, aims to enhance educational opportunities, bridge skills gaps, and promote workforce development in South Africa.

One of the focus areas in the MoU is the “adoption” of three TVET or community colleges near Takealot’s distribution centres in Kempton Park, Cape Town, and Durban.

Takealot Group will then offer students practical, hands-on experience and assist in aligning college curricula with current and emerging industry skills requirements.

Other focus areas of the MoU include collaboration between SETAs and Takealot, which aims to support township entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises in joining the digital economy.

The agreement will also see Takealot utilise its extensive logistics and delivery network to ensure the timely delivery of textbooks to students across various campuses nationwide. Additionally, as part of the partnership, Takealot will expand its bursary scheme to support more students.

Deputy Minister Gondwe will lead the MoU signing ceremony, accompanied by DHET officials, SETA leadership, and senior Takealot Group executives. The ceremony will include a guided tour of Takealot Group’s distribution centre.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 10:00–12:00

Venue: Takealot, DC3 Distribution Centre, 1st Rd, Witfontein, Kempton Park

Transport pickup: Nahana Group Offices, 164 Katherine St, Sandton, Johannesburg. Meet at 09:00

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Spokesperson to the Deputy Minister

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Adelaide Piet

Takealot Group Media Enquiries

Cell: 078 410 7368

E-mail: apiet@webershandwick.com

#GovZAUpdates