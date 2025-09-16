APRA releases annual private health insurance coverage survey

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its annual private health insurance coverage survey publication for the December 2024 reference period. The Private Health Insurance Annual Coverage Survey provides a snapshot of the number of people, by age, gender and state, with hospital treatment cover at December each year. The survey is available on the APRA website at: Private health insurance annual coverage survey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.