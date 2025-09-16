Submit Release
APRA releases annual private health insurance coverage survey

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its annual private health insurance coverage survey publication for the December 2024 reference period.

The Private Health Insurance Annual Coverage Survey provides a snapshot of the number of people, by age, gender and state, with hospital treatment cover at December each year. The survey is available on the APRA website at: Private health insurance annual coverage survey.

