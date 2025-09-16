Probiotics in Poultry Market to Hit $1,387.5 Million by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR, Driven by Antibiotic-Free Demand

Probiotics in Poultry Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Probiotics in Poultry Market reached US$ 931.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,387.5 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Rising demand for safe and high-quality poultry products, along with stricter government regulations on antibiotic usage, are propelling market growth. The probiotics in poultry market has emerged as a critical segment within the global animal health and nutrition industry. Probiotics are increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to antibiotics for enhancing gut health, immunity, and growth performance in poultry. With the growing consumer preference for antibiotic-free meat and eggs, poultry producers are turning toward probiotics to ensure productivity and maintain animal welfare.Broiler chickens represent the leading segment in the probiotics in poultry market due to their large-scale commercial production and higher susceptibility to gastrointestinal issues. Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by expanding poultry farming, rising meat consumption, and government-led initiatives for sustainable livestock production. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia are seeing increased adoption of probiotics as farmers seek cost-effective and antibiotic-free solutions to maintain flock health. Hansen launched a next-gen multi-strain poultry probiotic in the U.S. market. The product is designed to improve gut health and boost feed efficiency in broilers, aligning with the industry’s antibiotic-free growth strategy.In June 2025, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) announced a $150 million expansion of its poultry feed probiotic production facility in Illinois. The investment will scale up capacity to meet growing demand for natural feed additives across North America.In May 2025, Novus International partnered with a U.S.-based poultry integrator to pilot-test advanced probiotic blends. The collaboration focuses on reducing mortality rates and enhancing meat quality while supporting sustainable poultry farming practices.Japan: Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn July 2025, Asahi Group introduced a novel poultry probiotic supplement derived from fermented rice bran. The innovation leverages Japan’s traditional fermentation expertise to support immune function and enhance poultry gut microbiota.In June 2025, Kyowa Hakko Bio invested in a new R&D center in Tokyo dedicated to poultry probiotics. The facility will explore microbiome-driven solutions tailored to Japanese poultry farming needs, with commercialization expected by 2027.In May 2025, Morinaga Milk Industry partnered with a leading Japanese poultry feed manufacturer to co-develop synbiotic formulations combining probiotics and prebiotics. The goal is to optimize poultry productivity and reduce reliance on antibiotics.Company InsightsKey players operating in the probiotics in poultry market include:• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S• Evonik Industries AG• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Novozymes A/S• Lallemand Inc.• Kemin Industries, Inc.• DSM Nutritional Products• Adisseo• Lesaffre• Provita Eurotech Ltd.Market Segmentation:The probiotics in poultry market is segmented based on product type, form, application, and distribution channel. By product type, the market includes lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, yeast-based probiotics, and others. Lactobacillus holds the largest share due to its proven ability to improve gut flora and nutrient absorption in poultry. Yeast-based probiotics are also gaining traction for their role in enhancing immunity and resilience against stress conditions.In terms of application, the market is segmented into broilers, layers, and breeders. Broilers dominate the market as they are widely produced for meat consumption, necessitating probiotic supplementation to boost growth and reduce mortality rates. In terms of application, the market is segmented into broilers, layers, and breeders. Broilers dominate the market as they are widely produced for meat consumption, necessitating probiotic supplementation to boost growth and reduce mortality rates. Layers, responsible for egg production, represent another significant segment where probiotics are used to improve egg quality and consistency.By form, probiotics are available in dry and liquid formulations. Dry probiotics are more commonly used due to ease of storage and cost-effectiveness, while liquid forms are gaining adoption in intensive farming setups where quick absorption and direct application are required. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront, supported by large-scale poultry production and increasing consumer awareness of food safety.North America represents another key region, fueled by stringent regulations from the FDA and USDA regarding antibiotic use in poultry. The region also benefits from strong R&D activities and the presence of leading feed additive companies investing in innovative probiotic solutions.Europe continues to witness steady growth due to established poultry farming practices and a highly health-conscious population that demands organic and antibiotic-free products. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are major contributors.Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging regions, with Brazil leading in poultry exports and showing strong interest in sustainable feed additives, including probiotics.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe growing global demand for poultry meat and eggs, combined with the rising preference for antibiotic-free products, is a major driver of the probiotics in poultry market. Increasing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of probiotics in enhancing gut health, boosting immunity, and improving feed conversion rates is also fueling adoption. Additionally, stricter government regulations limiting antibiotic usage in poultry farming have further accelerated the market’s momentum.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth, the market faces certain challenges, including the high cost of probiotic formulations compared to traditional antibiotics. Many small-scale farmers in developing regions are hesitant to adopt probiotics due to cost sensitivity. Additionally, variability in probiotic efficacy across different poultry breeds and farm conditions can hinder uniform adoption.Market OpportunitiesThe future holds significant opportunities, especially in the development of next-generation probiotics with improved shelf life, multi-strain formulations, and targeted benefits for different poultry species. Growing demand for organic and natural feed additives in emerging economies also presents a fertile ground for market expansion. Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Comprehensive analysis of global and regional market trends.✔ Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the industry.✔ Detailed segmentation covering product types, applications, and forms.✔ Competitive landscape analysis highlighting leading players and strategies.✔ Forecast data up to 2031 with actionable insights for stakeholders.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the probiotics in poultry market?◆ Who are the key players in the global probiotics in poultry industry?◆ What is the projected growth rate of the probiotics in poultry market?◆ What is the market forecast for probiotics in poultry up to 2031?◆ Which region is estimated to dominate the probiotics in poultry industry during the forecast period?ConclusionThe probiotics in poultry market is undergoing a transformative shift as farmers, regulators, and consumers demand safer, more sustainable poultry production practices. With antibiotic resistance posing a global challenge, probiotics offer a promising and effective alternative to maintain bird health and productivity. Driven by innovation, expanding poultry farming, and consumer awareness, the market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Stakeholders who invest in research, product development, and strategic collaborations will be best positioned to capture the opportunities in this rapidly expanding industry.

